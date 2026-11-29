African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain measures in place to ensure the integrity of result sheets uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

In a statement issued on Sunday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the Council said its Digital Situation Room analysed 37,712 mock result sheets on IReV as of 11 a.m. on 29 November.

The Council said its analysis did not find visible camera, timestamp, or GPS metadata on the images examined.

“This is the result of our Digital Situation Room’s examination of the mock uploads, not a question raised in the abstract,” Shaibu said.

“INEC must tell Nigerians where the original images are, what records establish when and where each was captured, and who can independently verify that a published image has not been replaced,” he said.

The statement said the absence of metadata from public copies does not, by itself, establish that original files were altered or that information was deleted, but said INEC should show how originals and audit trails are preserved and made available for independent verification.

The Council raised a hypothetical scenario on accreditation and ballot figures, noting that checking one figure against another would be inadequate if original records are not preserved.

“Checking one figure against another is useless if both can be changed,” Shaibu said. “Every accreditation count and result sheet must be tied to an original record that no official or contractor can secretly replace.”

The ADC demanded that INEC use polling units from the mock exercise to demonstrate the chain of evidence, including original BVAS accreditation records, signed result sheets, image capture and upload records, and the audit trail linking each polling unit to its ward total.

It also asked INEC to demonstrate what its system records when an unauthorised change is attempted and to permit an independent technical audit before the general election, with secure means for parties and accredited auditors to verify records.

“A vote counted in public must never become a number rewritten in private,” the statement said.