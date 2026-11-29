Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 46-year-old ex-convict, Rilwan Bankole, who was sentenced to a 14-year prison term in the United Kingdom for attempted murder before he was deported to Nigeria, for producing a synthetic strain of cannabis known as colos, which he laces with rat poison.

Also nabbed in a series of interdiction operations across the country are a 78-year-old grandfather, Iphiem Ndi, who claimed that he has been in the drug trade for over 40 years, and a 74-year-old grandmother, Abidemi Ajiun, both caught dealing in skunk, a strain of cannabis.

A statement by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said the arrests came as NDLEA commands in Lagos, Taraba, Ogun, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and Enugu recovered more than 850 kilograms of cannabis, 1,800 bottles of codeine syrup, over 109,000 capsules of tramadol and other illicit drugs in coordinated sweeps between 23rd and 27th November 2026.

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Acting on intelligence, the statement said, NDLEA operatives on Friday raided the residence of Rilwan Bankole in Festac, where 14.31 kilograms of Colos, also known as Colorado, and N2,750,000 cash were recovered.

Investigation revealed that the suspect produces colos, a dangerous cannabis-based concoction, using rat poison as one of its ingredients, while he sources marshmallow used in its production through associates abroad.

Further investigation showed that Bankole is a former convict who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the UK for attempted murder before he was deported to Nigeria following another robbery-related offence.

On the same day, NDLEA officers intercepted a white commercial bus at Ijora-Olopa, Lagos. Upon sighting the officers, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. A search of the bus led to the recovery of 41.7 kilograms of cannabis sativa.

A day earlier, 26th November, NDLEA officers intercepted a Chisco passenger bus along the Lagos–Ibadan expressway conveying 1,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup. Three suspects: Samuel Isabo, Akachukwu Odika and Emmanuel Ukwenu were arrested in connection with the consignment.

The intended recipient of the consignment was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation in Anambra State.

In Taraba State, NDLEA operatives on 25th November arrested 78-year-old Iphiem Ndi with 4.5 kilograms of skunk at Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area of the state. The septuagenarian claimed he has been in the drug business for over 40 years.

In Ogun State, NDLEA operatives on 26th November conducted a raid operation in Abeokuta, where a 74-year-old woman, Abidemi Ajiun, was arrested in possession of 587 grams of skunk, which she sells in retail sachets.

Acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives in Ondo State on Friday raided a location in Ita-Ogbolu town, Akure, where 37 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 560 kilograms were recovered.

The consignment, kept by one Henry Akanu for onward loading to an unknown destination, was abandoned when he took to his heels on sighting the officers. In Ibadan, Oyo State, NDLEA operatives on 25th November seized 40.8 kilograms of cannabis at Kolajo-Olomi area of the city.

Sustained surveillance has led to the arrest of a couple, Suli Saheed Adetokunbo and Zainab Akinloye, in the early hours of Thursday, with 85.2 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 250 grams of Colorado (colos) and 20 grams of methamphetamine recovered from them. An unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Camry car was also seized from them.

In Niger State, NDLEA officers on motorised patrol along the Mokwa–Jebba road on 23rd November intercepted 35-year-old Sodiq Ibrahim, with nine bags of cannabis sativa weighing 105.9 kilograms, concealed with old scrap shoes.

Babafemi said operatives on patrol along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway at Ugwuoba on Friday arrested 59-year-old Bernard Adole with a haul of assorted drugs, including 6.8kg of codeine; 109,884 capsules of tramadol weighing 59.5kg; 2,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing 5kg; 245 grams of Rohypnol; and 1.6kg of cannabis sativa.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among others, in the past week.

Reacting to the arrests and seizures, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers, men and women of the Lagos Strategic Command and the Taraba, Ogun, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and Enugu Commands, as well as their counterparts in Anambra, for their diligence.

The NDLEA boss noted that the arrest of suspects in their seventies who have spent decades in the illicit trade, and the discovery of colos laced with rat poison, underscore the danger drug merchants pose to the health of Nigerians, especially young people.

He urged all commands to sustain the tempo of their offensive action against traffickers while intensifying drug demand reduction efforts in communities across the country.