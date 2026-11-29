The candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Kwara Central senatorial district, Kwara, Dr. Abdulrasheed Suleiman Omoda, on Sunday stepped down and declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the district, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, the former NDC candidate also directed his followers and his political structure to support, campaign for, continue to mobilize for and to vote for the APC candidate on election day.

It is recalled that leadership of the NDC in the state had on Saturday expelled Dr. Omoda from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Also, some former NDC candidates and members in the area, such as the NDC State Assembly Candidate for Ajikobi/Alanamu Ilorin West, Hon. Nurudeen Gidado, NDC State Assembly Candidate for Afon/Asa LGA, Hon. Balqis Usman Atoti, and the NDC State Assembly Candidate for Owode/Onire, Asa LGA, Hon. Raheem Mumeen Oluwanisola, joined Omoda to defect to the APC at the event.

Dr. Omoda, who said that he had prepared himself to represent Kwara Central in the National Assembly under the NDC, added that his findings on his political opponents revealed that the APC candidate for the district, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is the best person to represent Kwara Central in the 11th Senate.

“I delved on Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as my major opponent. I tried in vain to find his weakness so that I may capitalize on them. The more I tried, the less faults I saw, as a matter of fact, I eventually came across details of his seven and a half stewardship. The projects he has carried out, the positive ways he has touched the lives of the people of Kwara State, no government has done since the creation of Kwara State”.

The former NDC candidate said that Governor Abdulrazaq’s achievements in the past seven and a half years stood him out among other candidates for the race, adding that, “This is self-evident by his habitual and persistent and indefatigable efforts to uplift Kwarans and improve their lives and livelihoods.

“Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has changed the face of Ilorin into a modern metropolis and one of the best state capitals in Nigeria.

“He is one of the most forward, and thinking progressive governors in Nigeria today. He has the aptitude and attitude required to adequately represent us and continue to bring us the dividends of democracy”.

Also speaking, the Kwara Central Director General of the APC campaign group, Razaq Jiddah, admonished party supporters not to be deceived by promises of political opponents.

The party leader also charged the people not to be complacent but to be steadfast with the ruling APC, “judged by achievements of APC led administration since it took over power since 2019”.

The event was also witnessed by aides of Governor Abdulrazaq such as Senior Special Adviser and Counselor to the Governor, Alhaji Saadu Salawudeen, Alhaji Ghaali Alaaya, and Mallam Bashir Adigun, among other dignitaries.