The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised concerns over discrepancies observed during Saturday’s nationwide Mock BVAS Accreditation and Results Upload Exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC cited preliminary findings by Yiaga Africa indicating that, while INEC’s official figure stands at 177,299 polling units nationwide, the number on the Result Viewing Portal (IReV) is 176,846, leaving a difference of 453 polling units.

The party said the discovery vindicated its earlier allegation that INEC had created new polling units without informing political parties, an allegation it said was not responded to at the time.

The party also said only 8,791 of the 8,838 Registration Areas expected to participate were configured, with Delta State accounting for 29 missing areas.

Other irregularities listed include the interchange of identification codes for Oju and Ohimini LGAs in Benue State and a Presiding Officer’s refusal to upload results at Majema II polling unit in Kano State.

“How can INEC guarantee credible elections when its results portal does not recognise every polling unit where votes will be cast? What happens to the votes from these 453 polling units?” the statement queried.

The ADC said a mock exercise must lead to corrective action.

Consequently, the party demanded that INEC, within 14 days:

“1. Publish a reconciled national register of all polling units and Registration Areas, including their identification codes.

“2. Confirm that IReV and all BVAS devices are correctly configured against the reconciled records.

Allow political parties and accredited observers to independently verify the configuration.

“4. Conduct and publish a supplementary mock exercise covering all affected locations.

“5. Enforce polling-unit result uploads and sanction electoral officers who fail to comply.”

The party commended Yiaga Africa for its vigilance and called on INEC to address the issues transparently and urgently.

“Public confidence cannot be built on assurances. It must be earned through transparency, accountability and demonstrable preparedness. Every polling unit must be accounted for, and every vote must count,” the statement added.