…departs church with security personnel

Despite the ongoing leadership crisis and legal battle over his position as Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Ilupeju, Lagos, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the embattled helmsman of TFOLC, declared on Sunday that the church would not go under.

The clergyman said this during the church’s Sunday service, where he delivered a sermon centred on faith, perseverance and believers’ ability to overcome adversity.

Jimmy Odukoya’s position comes in the face of a subsisting order of the High Court of Lagos State, sitting at Osborne, Ikoyi, presided over by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin, restraining him from parading himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

It would be recalled that the judge issued a bench warrant against him on Thursday, November 26, 2026, consequent upon proceedings arising from allegations of disobedience to its earlier order.

But in addressing worshippers during his sermon, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya tasked the congregation not to be distracted by public discussions surrounding the church’s internal crisis, insisting that the legal issues should be left to the appropriate legal representatives.

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According to the embattled Senior Pastor, “The conversations being had in public, don’t pay attention; it’s okay. It was taken to the public, so people in the public will have opinions about that; it’s okay. We are not here to discuss legal things.”

Speaking on the theme of affliction and the strength to overcome challenges, the pastor drew inspiration from Psalm 36, particularly the passage describing God as the fountain of life.

The preacher maintained that since God is indestructible, the church, whose foundation is God, cannot be destroyed.