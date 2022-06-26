Adbond debuts In Ibadan with Experience Centre

Adbond, is keeping real the vision of covering major states in Nigeria with the opening of its Experience Centre in Ibadan some days ago.

With innovation as one of the core values at Adbond Harvest and Homes, it is no surprise that the firm keeps evolving in its methods to fulfill the brand’s promise to secure future space. This company, birthed 5 years ago is the pioneer of “Agro to Home” as a route to owning real estate and simultaneously solving the problem of hunger in Nigeria.

Having a clientele base of over 50,000 families from various parts of the country and in Diaspora, the trailblazer brand has yet again set a standard for others to follow in customer’s satisfaction with its recently launched Experience Center. This initiative is set to reduce their customer’s journey from miles to minute. Our customers can walk into our experience center and get access to unlimited, comprehensive and precise data to assist in making good investment decisions.

During the opening in Ibadan, brand innovator and co-founder, Adekoya Oluwagbemiga recounted the various unique steps they have taken that has brought them thus far. Part of which he mentioned was the introduction of a virtual workspace which has grown over the years to accommodate close to 3,000 staffs. Indeed, this new wave of tech, agric and real estate has come to the Pace setter state through Adbond Harvest and Homes with our affordable lands situated in Lagelu community and our customer experience center in Bodija.

