Davido gives full scholarship to boy who made 9 As

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido has once again demonstrated his heart of giving as he has offered a full scholarship to one Morro Suleyman, a young Ghanaian who got parallel A1 in WAEC exams.

It was gathered that the boy had not been able to proceed to further despite making his feat in WAEC as he was said to have been been sitting at home due to lack of funds to sponsor his education at the tertiary level.

However, there was a twist of fate after an internet user tasked netizens to come to the aid of the poor student as he shared his result on Twitter which caught the attention of Davido as he made an appeal, urging people to help him locate Suleyman.

On Friday morning, Davido tweeted that he had contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke University, adding that the scholarship also covers accommodation and allowance!

“We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included! God bless y’all .. #wrblo,” he tweeted.

