Ibadan agog as Elegushi, Oyo Speaker, others grace Boladuro’s 50th birthday bash

The capital city of Oyo state was agog as well-meaning personalities, politicians, and bureaucrats stormed Ibadan for the celebration of Olajide Boladuro, the Director-General, Oyo State Gaming Board.

The Celebrant, Boladuro who clocked 50 was joined by the Onikate of Ikateland Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, and his Olori Sekinat Elegushi, the Oyo State Speaker, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, and various Commissioners of the Oyo Cabinet.

During the course of the celebration, Boladuro said, “the special grace one could ask the God Almighty is to live long in good health and wealth. I’m entering the second half of a century now and I really appreciate God for his Mercy and continuous grace.”

Oba Elegushi, while speaking at the event said, “Boladuro has been my friend for a very long time and he is one of the few people that possess good sacrifice in delivering his service for Humanity.”

The Party which held at the manhattan Hall, Jericho Ibadan on Friday, 17th June was also graced by Lagos State Head of Service Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, The Oba Olugbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, Senator OLALEKAN Mustapha, The Akinsiku of Lagos Oba Dosumu, Commissioner of Health Ogun State MrsTomi Coker, The DG OYSADA Mr Debo Akande, Chairman Ledco Company Otunba AJ Odunowo, Friends of the Governor, Mr Peter Eledan, Alhaji Femi Omotayo, Mr Yinka Owodunni, Mr Tunde Tijani.

Others included Executive Assistant to the Governor on Disability matters Barrister Ayodele Adekanbi Chairman Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Aderibigbe, DG OYSIPPA MS Omolala Olutola and his numerous diaspora friends; Uk, USA, and Canada, but to mention a few.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants





MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba