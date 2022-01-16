Adamu’s committee can’t reconcile all APC chapters ― Okechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said it would be difficult for Senator Abdullahi Adamu Reconciliation Committee to reconcile aggrieved chieftains in all states chapters threatened by the internal crisis.

Okechukwu made the declaration at the weekend while appraising the troubleshooting team set up at the instance of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

There has been insinuation that the assignment given the Senator Adamu Committee to restore peace in troubled state chapters was responsible for the delay in holding the anticipated national convention, fuelling speculation of tenure elongation plot against the APC CECPC.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Okechukwu however commended the reconciliation team but maintained that ensuring peace in political platforms is a work in progress.

He said: “I will not be mistaken if one calls the Reconciliation Committee the nine wisemen, because they are generating germane responses and inputs that would help in strengthening our great party and turning it into a formidable national political movement on the eve of 2023 general elections.

“The committee yes has some challenges, nonetheless has recorded tremendous success that would position our great party for 2023 general elections. I think with this reconciliation move, APC is becoming the party the founding fathers envisioned and it is a thing of joy that the CECPC selected such calibre of persons to perform this onerous task.”

“Nobody expected the crisis dogging over 15 state chapters to be settled at once. All I know is that Senator Adamu’s Committee has so far recorded huge successes in the South-East, North West, North East, South West and South-South. Yes, there are unresolved issues in states like Osun, Kwara and Adamawa, but my understanding is that reconciliation is a work in progress.”

The Director-General of the VON expressed confidence that chieftains of the party in the South-East state of Enugu would soon start to work together as one political family against the background of the efforts of Senator Adamu Reconciliation team.

“One was impressed with how diligent and painstaking Senator Adamu and his team grilled us. That one can say today that we are rebuilding APC Enugu State Chapter with Senator Ken Nnamani, former Governor Sulivan Chime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, which was mangled by the congresses.”

“It must be noted that the Committee rebuked us for playing blame games instead of building bridges for victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Today, we are almost united, as we are harmonising at the ward, local government and state levels. We hope before the end of this week, APC Enugu State chapter will reunite as one family.”

Okechukwu expressed optimism that Abia, Gombe, Akwa Ibom and other states would comply with the advisory template of Senator Adamu’s Committee.

His words: “Based on what I have witnessed, the Senator Adamu Committee will reconcile all the prolonged crisis in the state chapters, which contributed to the delays in holding the party’s national convention.”

Okechukwu recalled with pain that since June 2020, when the APC caretaker committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, was inaugurated, the convention has been postponed several times.

He hoped that the efforts of Senator Adamu’s Committee will lead to seamless national convention, a mandate which President Buhari gave Governor Mai Mala Buni CECPC.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.