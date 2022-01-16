Akala’s death, colossal loss to Oyo, says Tegbe 

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Joseph Tegbe led a delegation of party chieftains and supporters to the Opadoyin villa, Ogbomosho on a condolence visit to the Ogbomoso home of the late former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala who died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Tegbe who was received by the late governor’s widow Oluwakemi; son, Mr Olamiju Alao-Akala, Senator Brimoh-Yussuf, Hon Lawal, and other members of the Akala political family, said he was shocked when the news of Alao-Akala’s death broke.

He eulogised Alao-Akala’s contributions, developments, and accomplishments, both as a governor and leader of the party before his demise, recollecting how the former governor hosted him recently.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved family, the good people of Ogbomoso and Oyo State at large the fortitude to bear the loss.

The first son of the deceased, Olamijuwon thanked the gubernatorial hopeful and the entire delegation for the visit and their concern.

In a related development, Tegbe was also at the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosho to confer with the family of late Soun Ajagungbade on the preparations for the 40 days firdau prayers.

