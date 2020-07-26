Adamawa Rape: Foundation supports Grace, a disabled minor to get justice

An organisation whose vision is to fight against rape, fighting the rights of the downtrodden and gender-based violence is putting more pressure to see that Grace, a disabled minor who was raped in Maiha by 44 years Ezekiel get Justice.
Mrs Deborah Birdling founder of Debbie Kauna Foundation in a statement made available to our correspondent in Yola said the foundation with its team is making efforts to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice and the victim is given proper medical and psychological care.
Deborah revealed that lack of good medical care and attention made Grace a disabled young child as she was born normal but at age 12 while in primary six, became sick and out of hospitals for three years due to lack of finance for good hospitals.
Deborah said as a result of the sickness Grace can’t use her hands and legs effectively, and eventually lost her sight (being blind).
She narrated Grace life ordeals that her mother left her husband’s house at the beginning of January 2020 in search for local medicines for her daughter, in her own Village with her kinsmen at Pra-kata Village of Gombi LGA of Adamawa State.
“On the 18th, of July Grace mother left her in the care of her family to get money from her husband for Grace’s medical care.
“On returning home, wondering why the house was loudly quiet and empty she found Mr Ezekiel pulling up his trouser trying to hide behind the door, wondering what was happening, She was confused at his behaviour, but immediately noticed her daughter half-naked on the bed helplessly crying.
“While she was trying to help her sick daughter on the bed, Mr Ezekiel ran out. She ran after him, shouting and the few youths coming from farm caught him.
“There are minors suffering from different impairments being abused and maltreated daily, rape isn’t just towards the disabled but they’ve been more victims, they can’t run, fight back, scream or recall who their perpetrator is.”
