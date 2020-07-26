Adamawa Rape: Foundation supports Grace, a disabled minor to get justice

An organisation whose vision is to fight against rape, fighting the rights of the downtrodden and gender-based violence is putting more pressure to see that Grace, a disabled minor who was raped in Maiha by 44 years Ezekiel get Justice.

Mrs Deborah Birdling founder of Debbie Kauna Foundation in a statement made available to our correspondent in Yola said the foundation with its team is making efforts to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice and the victim is given proper medical and psychological care.

Deborah revealed that lack of good medical care and attention made Grace a disabled young child as she was born normal but at age 12 while in primary six, became sick and out of hospitals for three years due to lack of finance for good hospitals.

Deborah said as a result of the sickness Grace can’t use her hands and legs effectively, and eventually lost her sight (being blind).

She narrated Grace life ordeals that her mother left her husband’s house at the beginning of January 2020 in search for local medicines for her daughter, in her own Village with her kinsmen at Pra-kata Village of Gombi LGA of Adamawa State.

“On the 18th, of July Grace mother left her in the care of her family to get money from her husband for Grace’s medical care.

“On returning home, wondering why the house was loudly quiet and empty she found Mr Ezekiel pulling up his trouser trying to hide behind the door, wondering what was happening, She was confused at his behaviour, but immediately noticed her daughter half-naked on the bed helplessly crying.

“While she was trying to help her sick daughter on the bed, Mr Ezekiel ran out. She ran after him, shouting and the few youths coming from farm caught him.

“There are minors suffering from different impairments being abused and maltreated daily, rape isn’t just towards the disabled but they’ve been more victims, they can’t run, fight back, scream or recall who their perpetrator is.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past…Foundation supports Grace Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)…Foundation supports Grace Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens…Foundation supports Grace Read Full Story