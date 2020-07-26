Engine oil adulteration: SON secures conviction against two businessmen

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday convicted two men, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each.
The duo had admitted to the offence and pleaded guilty to the offence and admitted to having adulterated 128 drums of engine oil.
They were charged with four counts of production, possession, dealing in and distribution of substandard engine oil in a matter instituted by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).
SON had alleged that the defendants indulged in the production of engine oil which did not meet mandatory industrial standards, emphasising that the products failed to comply with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON) Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP).
The offences according to the prosecuting counsel, Joseph Olofindare, contravened the provisions of Sections 1(8) and 1(8) (II) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004.
The defendants who claimed that the products were good for public consumption and for optimum engine performance initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but later changed their plea to guilty, after the prosecution debunked their claims as false.
The court sentenced them to two years imprisonment each with an instruction that the sentence begins from January 27, 2019, when the defendants were arrested.
Speaking on the judgment of the court, Olofindare said it will serve as a deterrent to manufacturers and importers of substandard products, reiterating that “I want to tell genuine manufacturers and consumers that they should not be despondent or complacent. SON is there to prosecute any offender.
“It’s a judgment that will send a message to the public that SON is working tirelessly under the leadership of Osita Aboloma. If you’re an importer or manufacturer, you either bring products that are certified under Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and SONCAP, otherwise, the fate that befell these individuals will also befall those who are indulging in product adulteration.
“For our consumers, the Director-General and management are working tirelessly to ensure that consumers get value for their money and that only standard and certified products are in the market,” he said.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE