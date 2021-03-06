Accessing great s3x through information

I have been having a lot of feedback from the readers on this column. I have sold copies of my book on great sex. I have also been having one on one discussion with quite a good number of people. From the various experiences being gathered, I have come to realise that information is a great key to enjoying a great sex life by couples. The more one is informed, the better the sexual performance. As a matter of fact, that I am involved in sex information came out of my own personal experience with gathering information to improve my sexual satisfaction in my marriage.

The focus of this write up is about reinforcing the need for married couples to be deliberate on sex information for maximum satisfaction. You need to get the right education if you will enjoy a great sex life. No short cut about it. If you don’t get informed, you will be sexually deformed. To be deformed sexually means to seek for sexual satisfaction outside the marriage. That is why cases of infidelity resulting in children from outside the marriage, have been on the increase lately. It’s a sad development that we have to grapple with in the marriage setting these days. How can one raise children whose biological fathers are concubines to their mothers? Or husbands having children outside the marriage? All these in most cases are resultant effects of poor marital sex, which can be better handled with adequate sex knowledge. My husband and I are doing well sexually in the marriage today because we intentionally sought knowledge about sex.

My husband has been having master class for husbands who want to enjoy great sex in marriage, and the results are mind blowing. Like someone from overseas wrote to him last week, he confessed that he is lasting longer in bed now after his master class sessions with him. Others have also confessed that the information they gathered about sex has brought great improvement to their sex life. I am therefore strongly recommending that married couples must engage in personal sex development. It will give them icing on the cake in the marriage.

Avenues for sex information

Books on sex

It’s indeed no longer a hidden fact that reading improves the quality of life in all areas, sex inclusive. So let couples improve on the reading habit on sex matters. There is no need to shy away from reading about sex. You can hardly see people holding books on sex publicly, or seeing them standing at book stands to buy books on sex. This is discreetly done by a few ones who dare to take the bull by the horn. I have read a lot on sex to get to where I am today in the matter of sex. I am still reading and I won’t stop because it’s highly rewarding.

Attend couples seminars, conferences and gatherings.

You will get to hear something new about sex during such outings. Pay if you must, and never take such opportunities for granted.

Enroll for master class on sex matters.

My husband’s experience lately on this is an eye opener to the benefits of this avenue. You are able to ask down-to-earth questions, which attract adequate answers. It can be a one-on-one thing, or a group of friends. You are able to share your personal experiences and compare notes with others in the group. The beauty of this is that you will discover that you are not alone in the situation you are worried about. No more suffering in silence, there is a solution to every issue of life. You only need to go to the right places to access the solutions.

Social media platforms on sex matters.

Some social media platforms are available for down -to-earth discussion on sex matters. Married couples should avail themselves of the opportunity. It’s highly rewarding due to the varieties of information available through them.

Personal counselling on sex

There is nothing wrong if one goes to an experienced counsellor on sex matters. As long as it’s for your marital success, it’s not bad all. In advanced nations of the world, there are those who are trained or professional sex therapists for such purposes.

It has also been discovered how invaluable their services are to mental health and happiness of married couples. We must improve on this in our society as well.

If you have a desire to overcome any sexual challenge, please don’t joke with these avenues to be informed. You will be surprised as to how easily accessible such solutions are from the avenues.

My Book Enjoying Great Sex Life is still available for sale. You can access details from 08112658560.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.WAEC cancels

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…WAEC cancels