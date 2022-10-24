Abia North picks ADC’s Onuoha as consensus guber candidate

Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Abia State, has emerged as the Abia North consensus candidate by beating 9 others from the zone.

According to a political organization from the area, Abia North Political Project, ANPP after the screening of the 10 candidates from Abia North who are contesting, Bishop Onuoha beat the rest including APM, NRM, APP, SDP, and APGA candidates.

Addressing the press in Umuahia, the Director General of the group, Dr. Uduma Nnate said the screening was “to ensure that the next Governor of Abia State is from Abia North extraction in line with the Abia charter of equity propounded by our founding fathers and has been practiced since 1999.

According to him, “Our Consensus candidate after all due considerations of capacity, integrity, sound health, manifesto and knowledge of good governance is Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha of ADC Party”.

The group disclosed “After the Primaries, we discovered that 10 out of the 18 political parties gave their party governorship ticket to Abia North sons or daughters.

“It became obvious that as a people, we cannot go for the governorship election in 2023 with 10 candidates at the same time and expect to win or a miracle to happen.

“We had to set up a screening committee that will among other things consider the chances, capacity, credibility, competence, political party, and individual contact network of the different candidates from Abia North and select one.

“The key considerations for the committee are capacity, credibility, competence, sound health, political party, and knowledge of good governance”.

The group charged others who didn’t make it, “We are aware that the flag/ticket you hold belongs to your political party and will definitely consult your party before stepping down for the consensus candidate for the overall interest of Abia North people and Ndi Abia in general.

“All our governorship candidates in all the parties are qualified and met our selection criteria but we must present only one person. It is also important to note that other groups and establishments are narrowing down and adopting our consensus governorship candidate”.

