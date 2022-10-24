Kwankwaso reconstructs public primary school, donates transformer to Nasarawa community

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in his effort to alleviate the suffering being faced by some communities in Kano State has reconstructed and equipped Dorawa primary school in a community in the Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement signed, on Monday by Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the chairman, publicity subcommittee of a week-long 66th birthday celebration of Kwankwaso, the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement.

According to him, “apart from reconstructing the Dorawa primary school, our leader also donated a new transformer to the community to help them get out of darkness and improve other economic activities that require electricity in the area.”

He said that as part of activities to commemorate his 66th birthday, Kwankwaso “decided to deliver this noble gesture to the community after realising that the school with over a thousand pupils had been completely dilapidated in the last 30 years despite being located at the outskirts of Nigeria’s federal capital city, Abuja.

The statement said Kwankwaso’s passion for education was the driving force for delivering the project.

While expressing happiness on behalf of the community, the traditional leader of Dorawa community described Kwankwaso as an ambassador of education sent by the Almighty God to rescue Nigeria.

