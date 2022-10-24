Kwankwaso reconstructs public primary school, donates transformer to Nasarawa community

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Kwankwaso reconstructs public primary school, Stakeholders will takeover maritime, Ending PVC registration by July 31 will disenfranchise many Nigerians, Kwankwaso tells INEC, APC has inflicted heavy wounds , We ll fix Nigeria's education,2023: Kwankwaso will join us soon, NNPP confirms, plans party convention
Rabiu Kwakwanso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in his effort to alleviate the suffering being faced by some communities in Kano State has reconstructed and equipped Dorawa primary school in a community in the Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement signed, on Monday by Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the chairman, publicity subcommittee of a week-long 66th birthday celebration of Kwankwaso, the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement.

According to him, “apart from reconstructing the Dorawa primary school, our leader also donated a new transformer to the community to help them get out of darkness and improve other economic activities that require electricity in the area.”

He said that as part of activities to commemorate his 66th birthday, Kwankwaso “decided to deliver this noble gesture to the community after realising that the school with over a thousand pupils had been completely dilapidated in the last 30 years despite being located at the outskirts of Nigeria’s federal capital city, Abuja.

The statement said Kwankwaso’s passion for education was the driving force for delivering the project.

While expressing happiness on behalf of the community, the traditional leader of Dorawa community described Kwankwaso as an ambassador of education sent by the Almighty God to rescue Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Incorporating Beauty Pageant opportunity for youths to embrace Yoruba cultures ― Gani…

Latest News

2023: I will fight insecurity, youth unemployment ― Taraba ADC Rep candidate

Latest News

Alaba market reopens Tuesday

Latest News

Lagos needs breath of fresh air ― Jandor

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More