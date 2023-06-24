The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Saturday bemoaned the flood that ravaged the Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, which caused severe destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Hon. Abbas said it was highly regrettable that people going about their normal lives with their families found themselves in such a difficult situation.

The Speaker sympathized with the residents of the Trademore Estate over the unfortunate incident.

He recalled that relevant government agencies had before the rainy season alerted the public to the possibility of flood in some parts of the country, saying the public must heed such warnings.

Speaker Abbas called on the authorities to swing into action to avert the reoccurrence of the incident.

He reiterated the need for the public to take all necessary measures to avoid flood prone areas.

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had on Friday said 116 were affected by the flood.

