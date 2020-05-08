Abacha Loot: Obasanjo, not Buhari deserves commendation ― CUPP

The opposition coalition, under the umbrella of “Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and not President Muhammadu Buhari deserved the commendation for the repatriation of the nation’s looted money by the late General Sani Abacha.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the Coalition pointed out that the administration of Chief Obasanjo initiated the global hunt against Abacha loot, which had yielded the return of billions of dollars since over a decade now including the latest return which the Buhari government even wanted to be given to Governor Kebbi, who laundered the money for Abacha.

In the statement titled, “why Buhari deserves no commendation but condemnation,” the CUPP said: “I see no reason why Buhari deserves to be commended over the return of money stolen by his former boss for whom he worked for as PTF boss.”

The CUPP said that Buhari who claimed to be decent and abhors corruption took up the job to serve Abacha and was given a juicy job that had heavy allocations.

The opposition Coalition said that Buhari never saw anything wrong with Abacha, from all the atrocities he committed including stealing, daylight CBN vault raiding to the annulment of June 12 and the illegal arrest.

According to the Coalition, “If we forgave him that one what about his popular statement that Abacha was not corrupt and never stole any money?

“So the glory should go to President Obasanjo who unlike President Buhari saw Abacha was a confirmed looter and initiated the global hunt against Abacha loot which has yielded the return of billions of dollars since over a decade now including this latest return which the Buhari government even wanted to be given to Governor Kebbi, who laundered the money for Abacha but thanks to America that refused.

“So whether this one will be put to use or allowed to be shared to few people on the streets like the others, the point is that President Buhari deserves no commendation but condemnation for his role in supporting Abacha regime and attempting to return the money to those who initially took it out.

“Let us be bold in the face of wrong things as the only way to grow into a better nation,” the CUPP said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE