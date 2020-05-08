PHOTOS: 253 Nigerians stranded in UK land in Lagos

By Shola Adekola-Lagos

About 253 Nigerians stranded in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus lockdown around the world have been brought into the country through the Lagos airport.

The Nigerians were flown in aboard a British Airways flight BA9155 with number G-CIVO enroute LHR-LOS. The plane which landed at 1.45 p.m. taxied to a stop at Gate E55 of the international airport.

The flight is also being prepared to airlift some British citizens caught up in the outbreak of the disease back to Britain.

As of the time of this report, both inbound and outbound passengers were undergoing documentation processes.

They are also expected to be airlifted to Abuja later today where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

On Wednesday, 256 Nigerians stranded at the United Arab Emirates arrived Nigeria aboard the Emirate Airlines and were taken into isolation in two hotels in Lagos.

Details later….

