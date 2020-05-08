Buhari loses nephew, Mutari, in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda on Friday. The deceased is the younger brother of Malam Mamman Daura.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, in Abuja on Friday said the president consoled the members of his extended family and Daura community at large following the death of Mutari.

The statement quoted President Buhari in a condolence message saying: “Let me on behalf of myself and my family convey to you my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mutari Dauda. Death is inevitable and every soul must taste death one day.

“What we owe the dead are not tears, because our tears can’t bring them back, but what they deserve are our prayers. In this regard, my heart and prayers go out to all the family members and the Daura community as a whole over this irreparable loss.”

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his goods deeds with aljanna. Amin.”

