Lockdown: Irate youths machete DPO, destroy Police vehicle in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Attempts by officials of COVID-19 Task Force in Plateau State to arrest a driver who violated lockdown order and closure of border turned violent on Thursday at Naraguta area of Jos North local government as youths within the vicinity descended heavily on the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), his men and inflicted machete cuts on them.

A source close to the Task Force disclosed that the Task Force on patrol arrested a bus driver with passengers from the neighbouring Bauchi State who violated the lockdown order adding that in an attempt to evade arrest, the driver sped off, forcing the men of the task force to go after him.

According to the eye witness, when the men of the Task Force eventually caught up with him, he ran into a house at Naraguta where he mobilized youths within the vicinity to come to his assistance.

“The youths suddenly descended on the Divisional Police Officer, SP Musa Hassan, his men and other members of the Task Force on patrol. They macheted the DPO and his men, destroyed the police patrol vehicle and as well caused a commotion within the area.

“The security men had to call for reinforcement which led to the arrest of some youths at the scene of the crime. The driver of the vehicle and some of the passengers escaped while the bus was towed to the Nasarawa Police Station at Jos North local government,” said the source

The State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel who confirmed the incident said the DPO and some of his men were at border area at Naraguta when they cited a vehicle with passengers that followed the illegal route into the state adding that they were apprehended.

According to him, while they were being interrogated, the youths in the area suddenly swooped on the policemen trying to free the violators and inflicted wounds on the DPO and some of his men.

“The attack was a surprise to the police in view of the offence committed by the driver and his passengers. Meanwhile, the police have directed the community leaders in that area to bring those who were involved in that act, the violators have been charged to the mobile court,” he added.

