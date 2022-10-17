AAUA resumes academic activities

Following the suspension of the nine months of industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, has announced October 17, 2022, as the resumption date for academic activities for the Second Semester of the 2020/2021 academic session.

This was contained in a statement issued by the institution’s Registrar, Mr Olugbenga Arajulu, who said, “The University Senate has directed that the University be reopened for academic activities on October 17, 2022. All students are, therefore, expected to resume for the Second semester 2020/2021 academic session on October 17, 2022.”

The statement reads further, “Upon resumption, students who are yet to pay their school fees or had made part-payment are required to pay up their outstanding school fees and complete registration of courses for the Second semester 2020/2021 academic session instantly.

“Students who had paid fully should also register for their courses as lectures will commence immediately, and registration for courses will close by midnight Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The Registrar, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olugbenga lge, welcomed all the students back to campus and wished them success in their studies.

