AAU management debunks report of students’ protest

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, on Monday, described as false and misleading the recent online reports alleging a protest by students of the institution over examination delay, unpaid salaries of lecturers by the school authority.

Briefing newsmen in Benin, the Edo State Capital, Otunba Mike Aladenika, Principal Assistant Registrar /Head of Information & Public Relation, AAU, Ekpoma, explained that what occurred at the main gate was not a protest, but a gathering of part-time students from the Directorate of Sciences and Humanities (DSH), who sought clarification on their academic programs.

He said that the online report of students’ protest was coached on a false narrative, peddled by mischief makers, whose intent he said was to undermine the university’s reputation for personal gains.

Aladenika said, “What happened that day was not a protest, but a gathering of part-time students who wanted to know their academic positions.

“The management promptly responded to their concerns, providing further information and assurances that satisfied the students.

“There was no protest that warranted tension in the university, contrary to the erroneous report.”

He alleged that those behind the online publication were previously instrumental in bringing about the now-defunct Special Intervention Team (SIT) regime to the University.

Aladenika added: “Clearly, the intention is to reignite tensions in the institution to destabilising the current administration and tarnish the University’s reputation

“The current administration, led by Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Sunday Olowo Samuel, inherited a deeply troubled part-time program beset with challenges, including uncleared staff claims and delayed examinations.

“These issues were largely a result of poor funding over the past eight years and restrictive policies imposed by the SIT.

“Despite these obstacles, the administration has recorded substantial achievements in revitalizing the Directorate of Sciences and Humanities.”

He revealed that the 2022/2023 first semester lectures, delayed by 11 months, commenced in March 2024 and were concluded with examinations in January 2025.

According to him, the second semester commenced on February 26 and ended May 2, 2025, paving the way for the commencement of a new academic session, adding that the institution has implemented a new result release policy, highlighting interventions by the Edo State Government.

He noted: “By implementing these changes, Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma demonstrates its commitment to improving academic processes and student experience.

“Beyond the faculties and departments sourcing alternative power supplies, the state government has announced plans to provide a 1.5-megawatt alternative power supply to support all sectors of our main campus.

“Additionally, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) will be installing a solar plant, a testament to our university’s prominence in the South-South region. Notably, Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma is the sole beneficiary of this initiative in the region.

“The Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs) for 100 Level students of the Directorate of Science and Humanities were processed and released within one week. All results for the 2023/2024 academic session are now available online,”

Aladenika, also said AAU, Ekpoma, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Chinese University for knowledge transfer and partnership.

“Furthermore, we’ve signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Chinese university, paving the way for technology transfer and exchange programs.

This partnership will undoubtedly enhance our academic and research capabilities,” he concluded.

