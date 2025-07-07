Oyo: Crisis rocks APC in Lagelu LGA as chieftains accuse chairman of sabotage

Some chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the platform of Hope Renew Agenda, Lagelu local government area of Oyo State have raised an alarm that the Chairman of the party in the local government area, Mr Fatai Awoyoola is undermining the interest of the political party and its members.

The APC chieftains made this assertion in a statement signed by the duo of Chief Olusegun Ajuwon and Gafar Oyebade.

The statement was made available to journalists on Monday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The duo while speaking, noted that the allegations made by Awoyoola against the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, Abisoye Fagade that Fagade was not in tune with the happening in the local government area is far from the truth.

The duo in the statement said that the chairman has been romancing the opposition.

They added that the defence of the so called Lagelu APC leaders is laden with falsehood and deception.

They revealed that since the last general election in 2023, there had been no single local and wards general meeting as admitted by Awoyoola.

They said that all the excuses given for not holding any meeting are not tenable and can not hold water.

They added that this consequently, has done a great havoc on the party APC in Lagelu local government.

The duo then called on well meaning APC political stalwarts in the local government area to collaborate with Fagade and others to form a formidable alliance for the success of our party come 2027.

“Our attention has been drawn to the response of some Lagelu APC leaders to the response of Chief Abisoye Fagade’s observations on the state of the party APC in lagelu local government.

“The defence of the so called Lagelu APC leaders is laden with falsehood and deception.since the last general election in 2023, there had been no single local and wards general meeting as admitted by the chairman Fatai Awoyoola, all the excuses given for not holding any meeting are not tenable and can not hold water. This Consequently, has done a great havoc on the party APC in lagelu local government.

“The assertion that Chief Abisoye Fagade is not “in tune with the traditions of lagelu local government Apc in reality” is laughable and unfounded

Chief Fagade has been very active in the party and very close to the grassroot.

Here is a man,who purchased and branded a toyota Sienna Bus for the party APC for the purpose of electioneering campaign during the last local government election.

“It is observed from some quarters that the hummer bus given to the party by former governor Late Ajimobi had suddenly developed wings and flown away, courtesy of the chairman.

Someone who has contributed in such magnitude can not be described as political irrelevant in Lagelu local government.

“It is on record that this same man Fagade runs a foundation through which he finances the party activities in lagelu local government.if such a man of high integrity and political relevance raises concern about the development of our party APC,we should all pay attention to the issues raised rather than castigating him. Conclusively, it is crystally clear that the regime of Fatai Awoyoola as the chairman of Lagelu APC has wrecked havoc to the progress of the party in Lagelu local government through his romance with the opposition party which has fetched him some political benefits.

“We recall this party chairman Fatai Awoyoola once wrote a letter to the party secretariat that Lagelu would not participate in the last local government election and this has caused a setback for the party faithfuls in Lagelu local government. The importance of meeting in a political settings can not be over emphasized because it is a machinery on which the party are being run. We are now calling on all well meaning APC political stalwarts in Lagelu to collaborate with chief Fagade and others to form a formidable alliance for the success of our party come 2027”.

However, all efforts made by our correspondent to get a reaction from the chairman proved to be abortive as at the time of filing this report on Monday.

