By-election: Niger CP assures INEC of renewed synergy

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of renewed synergy in the forthcoming State House of Assembly by-election for Munya constituency on the 16th August 2025.

Elleman stated this when he received the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmed Yusha’u Garki and his entourage on a courtesy visit on Monday at the State Police Command Headquarters Dutsen-Kura Minna.

The REC, in his remarks, welcomed the Commissioner of Police to the State, adding that since 2022, there has been a set precedent of a cordial working relationship between the Police and INEC in the state.

He stated that the purpose of his visit was to first welcome the CP, create an avenue to familiarise with each other and also inform the Commissioner of Police of

Garki stressed that it was important to inform the Police of this, due to the volatile nature of the areas where the election exercise is to be conducted.

He also reiterated the importance of security in the State and the large role the police play as the lead agency in internal security.

He concluded by seeking more support and collaboration in order to ensure the peaceful conduct of the bye-elections and the attainment of the Commission’s objectives.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police also welcomed the Resident Electoral Commissioner, stating that he was glad to receive him and his entourage.

Elleman expressed pleasure at the maintenance of a cordial working relationship between both bodies and promised to improve on it, to foster a renewed synergy and collaboration.

He assured the REC of the Command’s support and assistance where necessary to ensure that the Commission’s goals are achieved.

