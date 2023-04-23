In a bid to touch lives, a non-governmental organisation, the Ademola Adenekan foundation have donated food items, business support empowerment and health care interventions to residents in Ogun.

Founder of the NGO, Businessman and philanthropist Ademola AbdulGaniu Adenekan said that the foundations mission is to impact peoples lives most especially “the orphans, widows/widowers, single mothers and fathers.”

The business mogul said, “In a nutshell, to help people in need regardless of age,religion or tribe. Weve been handling a lot of project since we started our campaign in 2019 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We did embark on reaching out to people with funds to support themselves in getting PPE during the pandemic and also to get food stuffs as things were so intense during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have also been able to pay hospital bills for mothers who just had their child and were unable to pay hospital bills. We were also able to give out school bags and books to young children. We are doing everything to impact peoples life and we wont relent.

“We reached out to Muslim families at the period of Ramadan fasting as we embarked on a 10 days iftar for 10 different mosques in Abeokuta.”

In addition, he urged the government of Ogun state to focus more on keeping the youths engaged productively at every appropriate level.

“Our advice to the government is to do better in empowering the youths and try much as possible to make a standard living for average Nigerians,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE