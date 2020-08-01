A Spicy Sallah with Mutton pepper soup

Do you know? Meat from ram is called mutton. Don’t say ram meat anymore.
Ok let’s dig in the recipe for the pepper soup.
Ingredients
Mutton
Salt
Seasoning cubes
Curry
Garlic
Ginger
Ehuru
Uziza seeds
Scent leaves
Pepper balls
Pepper soup spice
Uziza leaves (optional)
Preparation
Prepare your ingredients; boil meat with seasoning
Then dice your meat into chunks
Blend pepper and put in a separate bowl
Chop the leaves (uziza and scent)
Grind uziza seeds and ehuru together into a powdery form
(The flavour is nice after grinding)
It’s optional afterwards to add pepper soup spice or flavours
Season meat with very little ginger, salt, pepper, garlic and allow to immerse for about 30 minutes
Boil the meat over medium heat
When it has boiled for 10 minutes, add the blended pepper, uziza mixture and spice
Allow to simmer for 10 minutes or till meat is soft.
Taste to know if you have it spicy enough
Reduce the heat and add uziza and scent leaves
Boil for 2 minutes.
Your mutton pepper soup is ready.
Recipe note:
For the expected thickness of pepper soup, boil yam or plantain separately
Slice into bits
Before you add the leaves to your pepper soup, boil either of your tuber bits into the pot
Allow to boil together with the contents for the same 10 minutes
Chop your leaves while it’s boiling
Reduce heat and add the leaves
Allow to boil for 2-3 minutes
Enjoy!
Courtesy: Iphair’s Cuisine; a microbiologist who is keen on healthy eating lifestyle.
Barkah da Sallah!
