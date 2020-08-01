A Spicy Sallah with Mutton pepper soup

Do you know? Meat from ram is called mutton. Don’t say ram meat anymore.

Ok let’s dig in the recipe for the pepper soup.

Ingredients

Mutton

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Curry

Garlic

Ginger

Ehuru

Uziza seeds

Scent leaves

Pepper balls

Pepper soup spice

Uziza leaves (optional)

Preparation

Prepare your ingredients; boil meat with seasoning

Then dice your meat into chunks

Blend pepper and put in a separate bowl

Chop the leaves (uziza and scent)

Grind uziza seeds and ehuru together into a powdery form

(The flavour is nice after grinding)

It’s optional afterwards to add pepper soup spice or flavours

Season meat with very little ginger, salt, pepper, garlic and allow to immerse for about 30 minutes

Boil the meat over medium heat

When it has boiled for 10 minutes, add the blended pepper, uziza mixture and spice

Allow to simmer for 10 minutes or till meat is soft.

Taste to know if you have it spicy enough

Reduce the heat and add uziza and scent leaves

Boil for 2 minutes.

Your mutton pepper soup is ready.

Recipe note:

For the expected thickness of pepper soup, boil yam or plantain separately

Slice into bits

Before you add the leaves to your pepper soup, boil either of your tuber bits into the pot

Allow to boil together with the contents for the same 10 minutes

Chop your leaves while it’s boiling

Reduce heat and add the leaves

Allow to boil for 2-3 minutes

Enjoy!

Courtesy: Iphair’s Cuisine; a microbiologist who is keen on healthy eating lifestyle.

Barkah da Sallah!