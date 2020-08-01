A Spicy Sallah with Mutton pepper soup

Xquisite food
By Favour Boluwade
pepper soup

Do you know?  Meat from ram is called mutton. Don’t say ram meat anymore.

Ok let’s dig in the recipe for the pepper soup.

 

Ingredients

Mutton

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Curry

Garlic

Ginger

Ehuru

Uziza seeds

Scent leaves

Pepper balls

Pepper soup spice

Uziza leaves (optional)

 

Preparation

Prepare your ingredients; boil meat with seasoning

Then dice your meat into chunks

Blend pepper and put in a separate bowl

Chop the leaves (uziza and scent)

Grind uziza seeds and ehuru together into a powdery form

(The flavour is nice after grinding)

It’s optional afterwards to add pepper soup spice or flavours

Season meat with very little ginger, salt, pepper, garlic and allow to immerse for about 30 minutes

Boil the meat over medium heat

When it has boiled for 10 minutes, add the blended pepper, uziza mixture and spice

Allow to simmer for 10 minutes or till meat is soft.

Taste to know if you have it spicy enough

Reduce the heat and add uziza and scent leaves

Boil for 2 minutes.

Your mutton pepper soup is ready.

 

Recipe note:

For the expected thickness of pepper soup, boil yam or plantain separately

Slice into bits

Before you add the leaves to your pepper soup, boil either of your tuber bits into the pot

Allow to boil together with the contents for the same 10 minutes

Chop your leaves while it’s boiling

Reduce heat and add the leaves

Allow to boil for 2-3 minutes

 

Enjoy!

Courtesy: Iphair’s Cuisine; a microbiologist who is keen on healthy eating lifestyle.

Barkah da Sallah!

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters… Read Full Story
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease… Read Full Story
THE Southern Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the Federal Government’s intervention in identifying and halting the financiers and members of the militia groups involved in the indiscriminate killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children and women… Read Full Story
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says that neither the federal nor the various state governments have put anything in place to suggest that the protocols they reel out as control measures against COVID-19 will be implemented in their own schools… Read Full Story
GRIMALDI Nigeria, the operator of the Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) at the Tin-Can Island port in Lagos has admitted that due to the huge influx of cargoes that arrive at the terminal daily, it cannot entirely rule out cargo pilfering at the terminal… Read Full Story
THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have agreed to join forces to close loopholes in the Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) system that importers often exploit to avoid levies due to the government… Read Full Story
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Chairmen and Governing Council members for four state-owned tertiary institutions… Read Full Story
An Appeal Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday ordered Kwara State House of Assembly to swear in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jimoh Abdulraheem Agboola… Read Full Story
Hepatitis is a disease of the liver. There are many causes of this liver disease, including virus, drugs, toxins, alcohol and so on. But one of the most common and dangerous ones is that caused by the virus. Out of all the viruses, there are five major ones– hepatitis A, B, C, E and D– that cause liver disease… Read Full Story
Lemon has been used historically to fight food poisoning, malaria, typhoid fever and scurvy. Although lemons did not suffice as a cure, in combination with standard antimalarials, lemons promoted… Read Full Story
RECENTLY, five aid workers working with local and international humanitarian organisations who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram extremists in the troubled North-East region of Nigeria were executed by the terrorists after the alleged failure of the Nigerian government and the international bodies to… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Xquisite food

Kitchen Hacks for everyone

Xquisite food

Pizza for the win!

Xquisite food

POTATO SALAD FOR YOU

Xquisite food

WHAT IS IN CORN FOR YOU THIS SEASON?

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More