Taraba State House of Assembly on Wednesday disclosed that it Processed 40 bills, consisting of legislative and executive orders meant for the good governance of the state.

The just dissolved 9th assembly disclosed this during its valedictory session at house chamber in Jalingo through the speaker Hon. John Bonzina, explained that the bills were Processed for the best interest of Taraba, and to encourage good governance and development of the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE reports that the speaker had earlier read a message of proclamation from the executive governor of the state, Col. Kefas Agbu, ordering the desolution of the 9th assembly following the expiration of its tenure as stipulated in the section 105 (3) of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Bonzina also saluted members for their cooperation since inaugurated into the house, noting that both members understood they were in the house for the common interest of developing Taraba state.

“I want to announce here that during the over 700 seats of the Taraba state 9th assembly, we passed 40 bills that are for the interest and good governance of Taraba state.

During the period under review, we processed the following: The Taraba State Appropriation Law No.01 of 2019

Taraba State Kidnapping and Abduction Prohibition (Amendment) Law No. 2 of 2019.

The Taraba State Political and Public Office Holders (Remuneration and Other Benefits) (Amendment No.4) Law, No. 5 of 2019.

Taraba State Contributory Health Insurance Agency Law, No. 6 of 2019.

Taraba State Agency for Water Sanitation Services Law, No. 7 of 2019.

The Taraba State Supplementary Appropriation Law No. 8 of 2019.





The Taraba State Appropriation Law, No. 1 of 2020.

Taraba State Internal Revenue Service Law, No.3 of 2020

Taraba State Road Traffic and Motor Vehicle Management Agency (Establishment, etc) Law, No. 4 of 2020.

Taraba State Appropriation (Amendment) Law No. 7 of 2020

Taraba State Upgradement of Traditional Rulers and the Creation of District Amendment Order 2020.

The Taraba State Appropriation Law 2021, Law No. 8 of 2020

The Taraba State Supplementary Appropriation Law No.09 of 2020

Taraba State Violence and Discrimination against Persons (Prohibition) Law No.1 of 2021.

Taraba State Audit Service Commission Law, 2021 Law No. 2 of 2021.

The Taraba State Marshal Security Guards Law No. 04 of 2021

The Taraba State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law No. 05 of 2021.

The Taraba State Youth Council (Establishment) Law No. 06 of 2021

The Taraba State Investment Promotion Agency (Establishment) Law No.07 of 2021

The Taraba State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (Establishment) Law No.08 of 2021

The Taraba State Supplementary Appropriation Law No. 9 of 2021.

The Taraba State 2022 Appropriation Law No. 10 of 2021.

The Taraba State Administration of Criminal Justice Law No. 11 of 2021.

The Taraba State Audit Service Commission (Amendment) Law No. 12 of 2021.

The Taraba State College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Jalingo (Establishment) Law No. 01 of 2022.

The Taraba State Bureau of Statistics (Establishment) Law No.02 of 2022.

The Taraba State 2022 Revised Appropriation Law No. 03 of 2022.

The Taraba State 2023 Appropriation Law No.04… Of 2022, and others.

“I wish to appeal to the newly elected members to exhibit the spirit of Cooperation and unity to legislate for the interest of Taraba state. He disclosed.