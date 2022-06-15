9mobile launches safety app for improved security

Demonstrating its concern for the safety of its customers across the country, 9mobile has launched the first fully embedded safety app, ‘9mobile Safety App, for smartphone users.

‘9mobile Safety App’ App is the first personal security app with hands-free and voice-activated SOS, fully integrated with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries and territories.

Head, Products & Digital Services, 9mobile, Aminu Sani, disclosed that ‘9mobile Safety App ‘ had been programmed to trigger an emergency alarm by saying a code word that enables users to ensure that their loved ones are safe.

He added that the 9mobile Safety App App also offers live audio and video transmission in an emergency that enables friends, family, and law enforcement officers to know what is happening and who is involved.

Sani further noted that a real-time safety app like 9mobile Safety App is crucially useful as amidst current insecurity challenges.

“We launched 9mobile Safety App to help combat increased levels of insecurity, gender-based violence, sexual assault, kidnapping and many others. With the App, users can keep track of their loved one’s whereabouts and call emergency services when stranded. This is part of our modest contributions to improving security in the country. The law enforcement agencies are doing their best, but as a vital stakeholder in the country, we introduced the App to help individuals protect themselves and loved ones,” she said.

Explaining how to get the ‘9mobile Safety App’, Sani said it can be downloaded from the Google Play store. “To get started on the 9mobile Safety App, go to play store. Download the App, launch it, and select your preferred subscription plan. The daily plan is N176, the weekly plan is N550, and the monthly plan is N1250,” he said.

Sani also disclosed that 9mobile created the 9mobile Safety App with American based UrSafe Technologies (whose CEO is Nigerian Anthony Oyogoa M.D.) which has started introducing global APIs that integrate with existing apps for companies and educational institutions, global ride share providers, social meet-up apps, telecom providers, employee benefits providers, international travel insurance partners, and NGOs working with people at risk of situational violence.

Through its array of innovative products, 9mobile’s services and solutions have been at the forefront of providing platforms that improve the quality of life of its customers. The telco has consistently launched pioneering and innovative solutions that support individuals, businesses, and communities.

