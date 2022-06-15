Brand Influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, wins Twitter award

Popular Digital Marketer and brand influencer, Adegoke Pamilerin also known as Pam Pam has emerged the winner of “The Force of Twitter” category at the second edition of Trendupp Awards – Nigeria’s first-ever awards for influencers and content creators.

Pamilerin beat Ogbeni Dipo, Mr Macaroni, Lady Motara, Simply Tacha and Sally Suleiman to win the category at the event which was held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at The Monarch Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

“It is a huge honor for me to receive this award for being the for of Twitter.

“This is for every one of us. I did not become a force by standing alone, I got here with your support and help, without you, I would not be standing here and receiving this award,” he said in his acceptance speech.

The Force of Twitter category was for Influencers and Content Creators that dominated the Twitter platform with meaningful/impactful conversations and threads between March 2021 – March 2022.

Pamilerin came to the limelight as ‘Omo Iya Ologi’ after exiting Black House Media (BHM), Nigeria’s leading marketing communication company, founded by Ayeni Adekunle Samuel.

With over one million combined followers on his social media pages, Pamilerin regularly shares his taste in entertainment, fashion, food, travel, and tech which his community regularly engages with.

Other winners include Mr Macaroni, Miss Techy, Lasisi Elenu, Kie Kie, Aproko Doctor, Zeelicious Foods, ShankComics, Lush Hair, R0dn3y, Enioluwa, Jamesbrown, Mark Angel, Tunde Onakoya, Amazing Klef, and Akinfaminu.

The event was hosted by the multi-talented influencer, content creator, and TV host Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori fondly known as Kie Kie.





This year’s edition was aimed at recognizing and applauding the outstanding work of influencers, content creators, brands, and organisations in Nigeria for their immense contribution to the social media space and encouraging these audacious individuals and organizations.

Trendupp Award is an initiative of Trendupp, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content, and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa.

