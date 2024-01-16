Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State could not hold back his tears as widows of Nigerian soldiers who died in action while serving their father’s land were being remembered Monday at the activities marking the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath-laying celebration in honour of Nigerian fallen heroes at the Haliru Abdu Stadium.

On the occasion, the Governor earlier reviewed a parade by the soldiers of the Nigerian Army 1st Brigade, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, and released pigeons, symbolising peace and freedom.

In his remarks, Governor Nasir Idris said his administration was considering the formation of a security outfit for the state, which will involve capable ex-servicemen, as he commended them for their courage and sacrifice to the nation to ensure peace in our country.

He also acknowledged the great role they played in various engagements outside Nigeria to bring peace to humanity and paid glowing tribute to those who were killed at the war front.

The governor recalled that his deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, had already donated N20 million to the ex-servicemen last week and directed the Secretary to the State Government to provide them with an additional 100 bags of assorted grains.

In an emotionally charged voice, Governor Nasir Idris also donated N20 million to the widows of fallen heroes, 100 bags of assorted grains, and two cows to cushion their hardships.

Furthermore, officers and men of the 1st Battalion, Nigerian Army, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, will receive N20 million, with a similar amount going to Youth Corps members of NYSC in Kebbi State.

Comrade Nasir Idris expressed deep sympathy with the widows of departed soldiers, saying he shared in their pain and sadness.

He mandated the SSG to look into promises made to the widows by the previous administration but not fulfilled and forward the file to him for necessary action.

The Chairperson of the Widows Association, 1 Battalion, Birnin Kebbi, Hajiya Asama’u Kanoma, amidst tears, solicited the assistance of the governor for the widows and their children to bring succour to the families of fallen heroes.

