The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, installed Chief Tajudeen Adisa Abisogun as Ojon of Lagos on Sunday.

The installation was held at the Oba of Lagos Palace, Iga Lduganran, Lagos Island.

Speaking during the installation rites, Oba Akiolu advised the new chief to be highly disciplined and not greedy.

He said, “He should be very close to God and be highly disciplined. He must ensure to take good advice and uphold government and law enforcement.

He must be absolutely honest and a no-nonsense person. He must not abrogate to himself that he has knowledge of the whole world.

He must not be greedy, because there is nothing anybody brought to this world. He should look after his welfare, his children, and his family.”

Speaking on the fight against corruption, he said, “In physics, there are what we call Newton’s laws of motion that say that for every action there is a reaction.

Everybody should cooperate with the government, and things will be better. We must tell the president what is on the ground and not what he wants to hear.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…