8 ways to manage your time effectively

There is a popular saying that time waits for no man. You don’t have power over time, but you can manage your own time.

Everyone has a 24 hour ticket per day to themselves, but what we do with it is what matters a lot. Time cannot be stopped but can be properly managed, so you don’t have to push your tasks to the next day.

The earlier you realise you can’t be granted extra hours or days to finish your task, the faster you rise to effectively manage your time properly.

Do you find it hard to complete your daily tasks? Do you suck at effectively managing your time?

Then this article is especially for you. It will guide you on the ways to effectively manage your time.

Below are the ways you can effectively manage your time:

1. Start your planning a day before

Waking up without a plan will hinder you from having a productive day. It is advisable that you make a plan for the next day before you go to bed.

Setting a few minutes aside at the end of the day to make plans for the next day helps you in a great way to effectively manage your time.

2. Make a to-do list

A to-do list is a list of the tasks you aim to achieve at the end of the day. It means having a list of projects and steps that need to be accomplished.

This helps you remain focused and motivated as you achieve your goals and projects. At the same time, it prevents interruptions that could prevent you from accomplishing your goals.

3. Set priorities

Differentiate your important tasks from the less important ones. Grouping your tasks in order of importance is the most effective way to manage your time. Depending on your level of productivity, you can attend to important tasks early in the morning. It makes you feel productive throughout the day.





4. Set a time frame for each task

Setting a time for each task helps you quicken up while attending to a task. A digital reminder would help you keep track of your time. You can set an alarm for a transition to the next task.

For example, setting a 10 a.m. alarm for attending to your email and then an 11 a.m. alarm for sorting out your groceries helps you manage your time without procrastinating and distractions.

5. Avoid unnecessary interruptions

Interruptions will affect your progress in effectively managing your time. It will disrupt your daily tasks or workflow. Some tasks might come up while attending to another task. To avoid being interrupted, jot down the task somewhere so you don’t forget. This is much better than leaving your task to attend to the new one.

6. Avoid distractions while attending to your task.

To effectively manage your time, you must be self disciplined enough to put aside distractions.

Checking pictures on Instagram when you have tonnes of tasks to attend to will only distract you from the goals you have set for yourself.

Shutting off your phone when necessary is advisable. Your phone can take up a lot of time without you knowing it and will eventually make you less productive.

7. Avoid multitasking

Attempting to perform various tasks at once will only make you less productive. It is very important that you attend to these tasks one at a time. For example, you can attend to your messages completely and then move to sorting out your groceries. Doing both at once would leave the other unattended. This will slow down your progress in completing your daily task.

8. Evaluate yourself everyday

This is the best way to motivate yourself for the next day. Evaluating how you were able to accomplish each task and the ones you couldn’t will help you work harder the next day.

However, don’t beat yourself up over incomplete tasks or distractions. Prepare yourself ahead of the next day to do better.

