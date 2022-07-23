10 fruits you should not miss for their nutritional benefits

Fruits are highly nutritious and delicious. They are part of healthy living. Adding these colorful nutrients to your diet reduces a lot of attacks on your immune system.

There are various kinds of fruits, with each one having its own health benefits. There are some benefits associated with some fruits that you might not be aware of. This article will give you an insight into the benefits of some fruits you need to know.

1. Apple

Apples do not only taste delicious, but also have a lot of nutrients packed into them. They are great fruits.

Eating apples is said to be associated with a reduced risk of stroke, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and heart diseases.

2. Mango

Mangoes are one of the most popular fruits. It supplies vitamin C as a nutrient to the body. It is known as ‘the king of fruits’.

Mango provides other nutrients like potassium, potate, vitamins A, B, E and K. It is rich in antioxidants.

It is also low in calories and also contains immune boosting nutrients. Mango is one of the fruits that prevents heart diseases.

3. Orange

Oranges belong to the citrus family, filled with vitamin C. It is also rich in antioxidants that improve the flow of blood to the skin. It delivers water and oxygen to the human body. Taking orange helps you prevent all types of cancer and stroke. Research has shown that it prevents kidney stones.





In cases of loss of appetite, taking oranges helps you with appetite building.

4. Avocado

This is a fruit loaded with folic acid. It helps reduce bad breath, regulate blood pressure, and prevents cancer.

Avocados also prevent arthritis, aid in eye protection, and help with weight loss.

This fruit is loaded with a lot of health benefits for pregnant women and their unborn kids.

5. Banana

Just like other fruits, bananas are rich in vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, fibre and natural sugar.

Bananas are known for their special ability to control and prevent kidney cancer. It reduces swelling, aids weight loss, supports your digestive health and improves your blood sugar levels.

6. Cherry

It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. It produces vitamins A, C and K. Cherry is known to improve sleep quality. It is low in calories, full of fibre, minerals, vitamins that are of great benefit to the body.

7. Watermelon

This fruit is easy to digest. It prevents dehydration and dryness of the skin. Like other fruits, it is also rich in antioxidants, amino acids, and other vitamins.

Watermelon helps with the easy flow of blood through your body and lowers your body pressure.

It also protects your joints to avoid the risk of having arthritis and provides your body with vitamin A for a good eyesight.

8. Strawberries

These are juicy, bright red fruits. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamin C, potassium and other essential nutrients. It helps lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and helps fight cancer. It also reduces heart disease.

9. Peaches

Peaches are rich in nutrients and antioxidants. It helps prevent cancer, aid weight loss, builds the skin and aids digestion. Peaches help to support your immune system.

10. Pineapple

Pineapples are also rich in vitamin C. It boosts your immune system. It also contains a disease fighting antioxidant. Pineapples allow for speedy recovery when involved in an accident or after surgery.

