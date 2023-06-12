To become a record-holder requires determination, extraordinary skills and commitment. Before applying for an existing record, check the current information and make sure you’ve got what it takes to break the record. If you are suggesting a new record idea, we recommend that you spend some time searching our current records to see what may already have been achieved in your area of expertise. Every newly approved record idea has to be significantly different from existing records and demonstrate a completely new skill. Being the first to suggest a record does not immediately qualify for acceptance, with around 60% of applications for new records being rejected. However, we are always looking for new exciting ideas to reflect the world’s diversity.

Ahead of applying, have a look at the key steps to follow.

Click here to apply

1. Explore the world records database thoroughly

Check the What makes a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS record title page and familiarise yourself with our record breaking criteria and policies.

2. Choose a world record to attempt

Maybe you already have a world record in mind you want to attempt, or you can suggest a new idea.

3. Apply and wait to receive the guidelines.

If your suggestion is not accepted, we will still reply and explain why. This can take up to 12 weeks or more if there is higher demand than usual. Please check current waiting times for the most up to date information.

If you are in a hurry you can fast track your application by purchasing a Priority Application service(charges apply). Please note: If you are a brand or agency please follow our account managed services route.

4. Understand the requirements and evidence needed for the attempt

You will have access to a very important document called GUIDE TO YOUR EVIDENCE, which will explain in detail how to get your world record attempt verified. Many attempts are rejected because the rules have not been followed correctly.

5. Practise, practise, practise…

It takes a lot of time and dedication to become the best in the world! Only move on to the following step when you are confident you can beat the world record, or the minimum requirement in the case of a new record.

6. Carry out your official world record attempt

Decide on a date, time and location for the record attempt, making sure you have the logistics planned out and the necessary equipment available.

Arrange the presence of the independent witnesses and any other specialists required. You must also make sure a photographer and videographer are there to document your attempt. Be sure to check the current record you need to beat in case it’s been broken, then attempt the record and have fun!





7. Submit your evidence, cover letter and all other required documents

More than 50% of submissions are rejected because the evidence is insufficient. Once you are confident with the submission, upload your evidence online and await the result. Our Records Management Team review each application individually and the process can take up to 12 weeks. Check current waiting times for the most up to date information.

8. The moment of truth!

If you are successful, congratulations – you will receive an official Guinness World Records certificate (further certificates and merchandise can be purchased in the GWR Store). If not, do not give up, you can apply again or pick a different record to attempt.