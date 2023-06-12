Ahead of Tuesday’s official Inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the joint ticket of the duo; Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, being endorsed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has received further boost, following its unanimous adoption by all the 55 elected Representatives from the South-South geopolitical zone of the country.

The adoption which took place at the residence of one of the longest serving members of the House, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, (PDP, Delta) on Sunday night in Abuja has now brought the number of lawmakers backing the ticket to over 290.

The event was witnessed by all members of the Caucus except two, with the Caucus made up of elected legislators from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States respectively.

Addressing the Speakership candidate and his Deputy; Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu at the meeting, one of the leaders of the Caucuses from the zone, Hon. Unyime Idem from Akwa Ibom stated that the zone had come to a point where it must key into the vision and agendas of the Abbas/Kalu ticket, vigorously promoted by the Joint Task – 10th Assembly Coalition.

Hon Idem, who is also a zonal coordinator of the Joint Task, a coalition of 8 political parties that won seats in the 10th Assembly, expressed gratitude to his colleagues from the South South for trusting him with the task of conveying their decision to the Joint Task.

According to him, “I consider it a great privilege welcoming our incoming Speaker and Deputy by the grace of God. As a coordinator of the Joint Task it gives me pleasure to announce to your Excellencies that we have 55 out 55 members of the South South Caucus who have penned their signatures in support of the joint ticket.

“I therefore want to assure you that we will have the whole 55 as they are going to appear in the chamber on Tuesday to give you 55 votes from the South South geopolitical zone,” Hon. Idem said.

In his remarks, the Co-chair of the Joint Task–10th Assembly, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), thanked Hon. Idem for his leadership so far in the course of the campaign.

According to him, “this 55-over-55 is something we are not surprised, given the level of support we have enjoyed from key members of the Caucus including yourself who have been with us in this journey right from the start.

“As I stand before you, raised by destiny and privilege to steer this ship, I have my elder brothers with me particularly from the South-South such as Rt. Hon Kingsley Chinda. I want to say that the zone has paid its due and what’s remaining now is for Hon. TJ Abbas and Kalu to reciprocate at the end of the day. And I want to assure you that by the character of the incoming Speaker and his Deputy, you will not be disappointed,”

The Deputy Speakership candidate, Hon Benjamin Kalu expressed gratitude to the zonal Caucus for believing in their struggle to institutionalize a legislature anchored on the principles of equity and inclusiveness, adding that “what we started like a mustard seed has germinated and grown to this level of acceptance and support from our brothers and sisters across the regions of the country.”





According to him, “”I stand here also as part of the South and I said to myself that getting the South East and South West to endorse us, wasn’t going to be complete for me without having the South South, and thank God the South South has completed the circle by adopting us and we are so very grateful.

“I want to appreciate you for coming in your numbers and you have also invested in this project, invested money-wise even when some people didn’t believe in us then.

“But many notable South South lawmakers have shown great interest and commitment with some appearing on TV to shout it to the world about this project and today we are witnessing the result of that effort.

The former image maker of the House also spoke glowingly about the character and qualities of his principal, Tajudeen Abbas, saying: “and let me tell you that the man that I will be supporting in the course of the Assembly God willing from Tuesday is a man that I was told is hardworking and I have seen it in this last few weeks. I was told about his detribalised nature, that I have also witnessed. I was told about his ethics and transparency, I have encountered them. All the qualities stated about this man, I have witnessed in his actions.

“And I want to tell you all here today that this is the right man to follow and you will not regret your actions.,”

While recalling that it was Hon. Abbas’ sterling qualities that inspired his Deputy chairman on the Land Transport Committee, a lawmaker also from the South South to start lobbying returning members including the immediate past Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, pleading that his chairman, Hon. Abbas be supported to become the next Speaker.

