Eight workers of an oil company have been abducted by gunmen on the waterway in Lagos State.

The workers, who were reportedly returning home on Monday, were attacked around the Tin Can Island area of the state.

The workers were reportedly on the way to Apapa, after the close of work, when they were abducted by the gunmen.

A police source, who pleaded anonymity, when speaking with the Tribune Online said whenever the staff were leaving work, they always boarded a boat together to Apapa before going their separate ways.

The gunmen were said to have hijacked the oil company workers and transferred them into another speed boat.

The boat, which was used by the kidnappers was said to have been found at a Jetty in Ikorodu

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the abduction of the oil workers to journalists.

Hundeyin said that the eight staff who were suspected to have been kidnapped, left their office on June 26, at about 6 pm.

He said: ” The victims boarded a boat at a jetty on the island. They had not been seen since then.”

He added that ” Meanwhile, the boat was found around Ikorodu and a manhunt has been launched for the suspected gunmen.”

