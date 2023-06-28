Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday assured that the present administration will give prompt attention to efforts aimed at addressing the infrastructure deficit in the country.

He gave the pledge when he paid a Salah homage to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi in Maiduguri.

Shettima said all the infrastructural challenges in the country would be addressed including the Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa and well as Damboa roads in Borno State.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage, he said: “We went with His Excellency, the Governor to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing society, especially with regard to infrastructural deficits.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately addressed, especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa roads. Certainly, it would be addressed that of Damboa will also be addressed.”

He further stated: “I am here to assure him (the Shehu) of the maximum support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. All the challenges confronting us, we will survive it as a people.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, extolled the virtues of the Vice President as a man of the people, a grassroots politician, adding that being the first visit of Vice President Shettima to the State, “the visit is very important to Borno people and it is a homecoming for our son.”

Also in his welcome remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, who spoke in Kanuri, praised the Vice President as a worthy son of Borno State, stressing that the love the Vice President enjoyed reflected in the massive support they gave to him.

The Shehu solicited the support of the Bola Tinubu administration to address the issue of bad roads and security challenges in the state and the country. He pledged the support of the people of the state to the administration.

The vice president had earlier called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness while praying for the unity and progress of the country.





This was contained in his message to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

Before traveling to Maiduguri, the vice president observed the Eid prayers at the National Eid ground, Abuja in the company of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, among other faithful.

A statement issued by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information in his office, quoted him as saying: “This sacred day is an occasion to reflect on the mercy of Allah, as revealed through the gracious blessings bestowed upon Prophet Abraham and his son, Prophet Isma’il.

“These timeless lessons serve as a guiding light to humanity across generations, reminding us of the limitless trials our Creator presents to us in our path to redemption. In embracing these teachings, we find the moral inspiration to be the best versions of ourselves.

“May Allah accept our prayers and sacrifices and forgive our shortcomings. May Allah heal us from whatever afflicts us in our private lives and as a nation, and may this day bring forth enduring unity and progress to our beloved country. Ameen. Happy Eid-ul-Adha.”

