7 things you should avoid doing in front of your kids

Children are wired to be emotionally sensitive. As their parent, you are their first teacher in the world. Whatever you teach your children serves as a foundation for whatever they will learn in school, church, mosque, or from their friends.

This is why one of the greatest responsibilities you should take with caution is instilling great values and lessons in your kids.

You must be aware that your kids are sensitive and that they can pick up every little action from you. Instilling values in them is not only through words or chastisement.

Children tend to imitate their parents a lot and carry out more actions than their parents. It is normal for children to want to be exactly like their parents, and even more.

Acting up unconsciously in front of your kids creates great damage to them and can’t be corrected easily. This is why you should take note of things you shouldn’t do in front of your kids.

Here are a few things you shouldn’t do in front of your kids.

1. Argue with your partner

One of the ways to cause emotional damage or instability for your kids is to argue with your partner while they are watching.

You must always keep in mind that children keep words, sentiments, and every attitude their brain could possibly capture during every fight.

It is important that you are careful and intentional about the words you blurt out during your argument with your partner. Shouting or using foul and abusive language towards your spouse causes anxiety, depression, and emotional damage to your child.

This could also affect their decisions or way of life in the near future.

2. Never compare your family with others

Comparison is another action you shouldn’t carry out in front of your kids. Comparing your kids with other kids or you family with other families reduces their self esteem. It is normal to have high expectations for your kids and frown when they are not meeting up to your expectations. Comparing them with other kids won’t make them perform more but will reduce their tenacity and performance. Instead of this, appreciate every little effort made by your children or spouse.

3. Smoking or drinking alcohol





Smoking or getting drunk in front of your kids shows a high level of irresponsibility as a father or mother. Smoking in front of your kids is called second handing smoking and this is dangerous to your child’s health.

Also, drinking alcohol in their presence will make your children prone to starting to drink alcohol too.

Hosting a party in your home using alcohol with your kids around is not a way to set a good example.

4. Passing negative comments on people

Try as much as possible not to insult people or use foul words in their presence. Being rude to people makes your children treat people with disrespect. It makes them unaware of people’s feelings and emotions.

5. Lose your temper

Making rash decisions due to uncontrolled anger can cause great damage to your kids psychologically. Losing your temper can lead to you blurting out negative, abusive, and foul language or words that could affect your future.

6. Insult your partner

Insulting their mother or father, who is also your partner, is something you should never do in front of your kids. Apart from the fact that it reduces your partner’s worth, it affects the way they view your partner.

7. Reveal their weaknesses to other people

Telling your extended family of your children’s weaknesses in their presence is not ideal. You must be aware that your words as their parents play more in their memory. They look up to you to help build their confidence. Teasing your children about their weaknesses reduces their self confidence and self esteem.

