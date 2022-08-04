2023: Tinubu campaign organisation appoints Buhari as National Coordinator

Ahead of next month’s formal commencement of campaigns by candidates for electives offices, the Tinubu Campaign Organisation has announced Hajiya Mariam Buhari, wife of the Deputy Governor of Katsina State as its National Coordinator.

The National Secretary of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Otunba Gboyega Bada, made the disclosure on Thursday at the end of meeting of the TSO.

Bada who also announced Mrs Ayodele Fatunsin, as Deputy National Coordinator said the new development was the outcome of a restructuring exercise in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation for effective communication and synergy.

He said: “Today we decided to have a sort of restructuring to enhance our performance. We must increase our communication within and outside the organisation, and our collaboration with other groups propagating the emergence of our principal as the next President of Nigeria.

“In this regard, we now agree that a small restructure and the appointment of a National Coordinator and a Deputy National Coordinator is the only thing that has changed.

“There is a unanimous decision that Hajiya Mariam Buhari, wife of the Deputy Governor of Katsina State be appointed as the National Coordinator. We need someone who has that capacity, who can move, who has unhindered access not only to our principals but to all regions, leaders in APC and other groups because the Tinubu Support Organisation we are looking for voters; voters where we can find and that is the reason for appointing her as the National Coordinator.

“We went further to agree that another woman is appointed too, from the south as Deputy National Coordinator. Let me also say that because of the exigency of the situation now we have to move TSO for better performance. The name of the Deputy Mrs Ayodele Fatunsin.”

Bada expressed the confidence that the APC presidential candidate would win the next general elections convincingly based on information available to his campaign Organisation.

The National Secretary of the TSO said the political clout of the APC standard bearer, spread across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and remained the country’s most relevant and much talked about politician in the country today due to his towering political pedigree.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the political spirit, the moving force that every political party reckons with it. He is the easiest product for us to market. As of today in the present-day Nigerian democracy, the first person you talk about is Asiwaju. He is a political strategist, he is a builder of men, a financial guru.”

Eulogising the leadership acumen of the APC flag bearer, Baba said, “There is no other person than the Jagaban of Africa who has touched the lives of many, not only in Lagos but across and beyond the country and that is why APC decided to designate him as the National Leader. If you mention the relevance of anybody in politics, it is to the people.

“If you have any issues in Borno, Asiwaju will tell you who to meet, the same thing in the east, the same thing in the west. So, he has that capacity and he is a strong political force, with political spirit in politics.”





In her own remarks, the new National Coordinator, Hajiya Buhari, promised to bring her experience as the Northwest coordinator of President Muhamadu Buhari in 2015 to bear in discharging her assignment.

According to her, “I have been the northwest Coordinator of President Muhamadu Buhari in 2015 where I played a vital role. I worked and I have the recommendation, I have credibility and I have the result for then. So this time around too, I am sure, I am capable to bring out massive results and massive votes for Bola Ahmed Tinubu In sha Allah.”

On her plan to deliver Northwest, Buhari said, “Before the appointment today, I have already put together my structure for the campaign. I assure you and I have 100 per cent assurance for all Nigerians that North-west zone, we are going to deliver Asiwaju by the grace of God. My structure is already on the ground I have gone far. I have reached all the North-west zone. I compile my structure both with the challenge of insecurity but In sha Allah we are going to succeed by the grace of Almighty Allah.”

