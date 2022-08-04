Examination misconduct: MAPOLY expels, suspends 90 students

The Management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, on Thursday, disclosed that 30 students have been expelled from the institution, while 60 were suspended for examination misconduct.

The Acting Rector of the school, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, stated this during the 2021/2022 virtual matriculation and oath-taking ceremony, held at the OGD auditorium, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Odedeji while charging the new students urged them to shun all vices that could be clog in the wheel of their academic career.

He identified indecent dressing, cultism; drug abuse and other anti-social behaviours as some of the things the management frowned at.

The acting rector said, “Your primary aim on this campus is to obtain certificate which will help you achieve in life, be informed that management fawn at some anti-social behaviours examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations which you have sworn against today. The Polytechnic recently expelled 30 students and suspended another 60 students for examination misconduct.

“Some people have penchant for tinted vehicles, but for the security of our staff and students, they are not allowed to gain access into our campus. We have also made efforts to register the motorcycle operations at the gate to ensure those that carry our students are known to us.

“I will only advise you not to take motorcycles on a long distance if you must take it at all.

“As fresh students, know those who you associate with, refuse any unsolicited assistance from any quarter, run away from anything that is capable of dragging the name of the Institution and your families to the mud. Rather, invest your energy in positive and productive works that will write your name in gold.”

He charged the newly admitted students to avail themselves of every opportunity to excel, submitting that the school had well over 100 academic staff with doctoral degrees.

“Relate well with your lecturers for guidance, mentorship and tutorship, be focused, committed and disciplined, if you must graduate in flying colours.

“On final note, I wish you every success in your academic pursuits, I encourage you to take on leadership positions in various fields that you have chosen and remember the sons and daughters of whom you are,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of Odedeji as substantive Rector of the school.





This was conveyed in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Mrs Olaseni Abosede Ogunleye.

The letter reads: “I have the directive of the Honorable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology to inform you that the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR in exercise of his power as the Visitor to the Polytechnic has approved your appointment as the Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.”

Dr Adeoye David Odedeji was born on January 14, 1963, at Igan-Alade, Ketu Constituency, Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun State.

He joined the services of Ogun State Polytechnic now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta in 1996 as Lecturer II and by dint of hard work, he rose through the ranks to the status of Chief Lecturer in 2015.

He attended the Prestigious University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for B.Sc (Hons) Sociology & Anthropology (1987), M.Sc Sociology & Anthropology (1989), and Doctoral Degree in Agric. Extension & Rural Development (Rural Sociology) 2014) at Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

He is a member of many professional bodies such as; the Institute of Personnel Management; the Nigerian Rural Sociological Association (NRSA), the International Farming System Association (IFSA) and a Fellow, of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITD).

He has served at numerous positions in the Polytechnic such as Head, Department of General Studies; Director, Centre for Part-time and Diploma Programme and Director, Academic Planning.

Until this appointment, he was the Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, following the Appointment of the erstwhile Rector, Dr Samson Adeola Odedina, as the Commissioner of Agriculture, Ogun State.

He has several books and over fifty (50) journal publications to his credit.

