7 things to know about late Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died Friday at age 95 following a period of ill health.

Here are 7 things you probably don’t know about the late Pope:

1. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, christened Joseph Ratzinger, was born on April 16, 1927.

2. He served as pope from 2005 to 2013.

3. The former Pope was fond of cats, pianos, and Mozart.

4. Among his reforms, Benedict XVI made major moves against clergy who abused children.

5. Benedict was the 265th pope and the first to resign in over 600 years.

6. During his lifetime, Benedict authored 66 books. His first book was published in 1966 and his most recent in 2012.

7. As a Pope, he was not obliged to marry, hence, he died a celibate.