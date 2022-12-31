Taraba PRP suspends its chairman for corruption

Taraba state chapter of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has suspended its Chairman, Mr. Abdullahi Maikasuwa for three months over corruption and anti-party activities.

The state party executives led by Mr. Samuel Emmanuel while briefing journalists in Jalingo disclosed that the party executives after deliberation and considerations, members unanimously appointed Engineer Idris Umar, the State Treasurer, as the Acting Chairman of PRP Taraba state pending the decision of the National Working Committee regarding the suspension

According to the party executives, Maikasuwa had on numerous occasions been involved in corruption and anti-party activities where he has been harassing and extorting money from members at the local government levels.

They alleged that Maikasuwa had also breached the party’s Constitution by operating the party as a sole business.

“We wish to announce here that Our state party chairman of PRP Mr. Abdullahi Maikasuwa has been suspended for three months pending the decision of the national Secretariat. His suspension follows the corruption and anti-party activities we found him in.

“He has on numerous occasions found harassing and extorting money from party members at the local government levels and has been having political meetings with PDP and APC in Taraba state.

“Maikasuwa has breached the party Constitution and fundamental principles of our party by not operating on the people’s base interest but personal interest.

“The action of Maikasuwa by holding a meeting with governorship candidates of PDP and APC, collecting huge amount of did not only violet our party’s Constitution but also place an embarrassing image on our party and the people.

“Members have by this decision, unanimously appointed Engineer Idris Umar, the State Treasurer, as the Acting Chairman of PRP Taraba state pending the decision of the National Working Committee regarding the suspension.

“Members have also resolved to conduct an election in the following vacant position which former occupants are either currently occupying the party’s national position, candidates for the 2023 elections, or have decamped to other political parties. The positions are, Assistant Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Assistant Publicity secretary and the state woman leader” The party expressed.

But Mr. Abdullahi Maikasuwa while reacting to the development, denied the corruption and anti-party activities allegations against him.

Maikasuwa also expressed that the acclaimed executive lacked the powers to suspend him as the party’s state Chairman and urged the general public to disregard the information.