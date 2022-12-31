Over 100 under privileged enjoy special Christmas through Mr Fly’s intervention

It was a joyful moment for more than 100 vulnerable people in Ibadan and Lagos as Fly Multi Company, as part of its ways of giving back to the people, made Christmas even more special for them as they were were empowered with income-generating skills.

This is coming months after the company supported several homeless people with household items like mattresses and kitchen utensils and donated informative exercise books to students in disadvantaged communities across Nigeria, through its “School is not Scam” initiative.

The company, which is owned by humanitarian and philanthropist, Businessman Bolarinwa Kashif O, was recently recognised for his contribution in the society by Rotary Club, Osogbo.

Bolarinwa, who is better known as Mr. Fly is the CEO of Fly Multi Company Ltd captured the hearts and imagination of many with his innovative approach to doing business, unrivalled work ethic, and his passion for humanity and affinity for change.

His vision of generational wealth has made him an ardent proponent of financial freedom, and he is empowering others through his.