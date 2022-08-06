7 things to consider while choosing a new school for your children

Education is one of the best gifts you can ever give to your child. This is because it has a lasting impact on your child. It shapes their values and their future.

This is why choosing the best environment and place for learning is essential and important.

It is the end of the session now and you might be considering changing your ward’s school or just enrolling him or her for the first time.

What exactly do you need to consider while choosing a school for your children? This article will guide you through the factors to consider.

1. Values

It is important that you consider the school’s values. This refers to morals, or the school’s belief system. This is why you need to do more research about the schools you have in mind.

You must be sure that the school’s values align with the family’s values and that they both promote responsible behaviour and attitudes.

This is very important because this is what will shape your child’s mindset.

2. School fees

Considering Nigeria’s economic situation, it is very essential to analyze the area of school fees properly. You should bear in mind that there are good schools with good standards that have pocket-friendly fees.

Expensive fees should not be a criteria to decide schools’ standards when you are choosing.

While choosing, you must also get value for your fees paid. You shouldn’t also consider your income while deciding, so your wards wouldn’t be embarrassed about fees due to an inability to meet up with the payment. Cut your coat according to your material and not your size.

3. Location

This is another important factor to consider while choosing a school for your children. It is advisable that the location of the school is not too far from home. It must be easily accessible for times of emergency.





It will also help your kids to be punctual if there is proper arrangement. This will help them to be mentally settled for class.

4. The Environment

Considering a hygienic environment while choosing is very important. Check the building of the school, the surroundings, and the classes. Ensure that it is conducive and properly ventilated for learning. Checking how the toys and playground are properly maintained is very important, especially if you are enrolling your toddler in a daycare center.

Your toddler is still sensitive, so you must make the necessary arrangements and plan to be sure he or she is in safe hands.

5. Security and safety

This is very important. You must ask questions regarding the measures of safety and security adopted by the school.

You must ensure that they have tight security. They shouldn’t allow anyone else aside from parents or guardians to pick up their children from school.

Tight security measures such as a sensitive security man or CCTV camera should be put in place.

6. The academic results of the school

Gather a lot of information as regards this from parents who have their children attending the schools you propose.

It is important that those schools have great academic performance as this will sharpen your ward’s academic skills easily.

7. Level of discipline

While choosing a school, choose a school with a proper and normal level of discipline. Ask questions as regards their mode and methods of discipline.

Other factors you might need to consider include: the number of pupils in a class, the school’s extracurricular activities, the teachers, and the reputation of the school.

It is also important that your ward visits the school so as to know if he or she is comfortable with it or not.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE