WHO, FG train 85 health personnel on emergency service operations

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in partnership with the Federal Government, has trained no fewer than 85 health personnel on basic emergency care in an effort to kick-start the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance Scheme (NEMSAS) operations in Nigeria.

The two-week Basic Emergency Course (BEC) was organised to train health professionals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The WHO Nigeria Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Molumbo, maintained that basic emergency care was an important component of WHO strategy to address mortality through emergency services therefore, they have made it a priority for action in Nigeria.

Molumbo said the facilitators and master trainers were the most important resource in the rollout of emergency medical services in the country.

He said: “You can have ambulances, high-tech equipment, fancy buildings but if you don’t have the manpower to take care of those who need emergency health services, then all the investment would be a loss”.

“That is why we are proud that Nigeria is writing a new story, a new way of addressing high morbidity and mortality linked to emergency services.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic was an eye-opener and I am happy we took some of the lessons learned to improve the services we provide out there,” he said.

Also, NEMSAS National Programs Manager, Dr Saidu Dumbulwa stated that the Nigerian government was committed to universal health coverage by comprehensive planning for medical emergencies through the dedication of 5% of the basic healthcare provision fund of the National Health Act.

Dumbulwa pointed out that NEMSAS was working with WHO to strengthen the national health system by institutionalising the emergency medical service and ambulance system and establishing emergency medical services that are effective, and at no cost to the patient within the first 48hours of care.

He appreciated the gesture by WHO for supporting the NEMSAS program by building the capacity of health care providers ahead of the roll out.





Dumbulwa while explaining the operationalisation process of NEMSAS, said, “A member of the public calls the emergency toll-free number 112 to the emergency call centre, the call centre directs the call to the ambulance unit which dispatches the most suitable ambulance closer to the incident. The ambulance service provides resuscitative care and transfers the patient to the appropriate care then returns for another call.

“The ambulance system would be a Government owned program but driven by the private sector to save lives and also create jobs.”

“The Federal Ministry of Health will continue to collaborate with stakeholders such as ICRC, World Bank to ensure Nigeria continue to access high-quality training to its health care professionals”.

“If this knowledge is applied, many lives, especially those of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.”

The National Master Lead Trainer of NEMSAS, Prof. Micheal Ode disclosed that the goal of the BEC was to train all emergency care providers along the structured course to be able to provide timely, adequate and life-saving care to all those who need it.

“We’ve undergone two weeks of very intensive training of various cadres of health care professionals, doctors, nurses, and all those who would attend to emergencies in their various locations, hospitals and health facilities around the country and within the FCT”.

“Over this course of 2 weeks, we have been able to train 85 basic emergency care providers. The goal is not just to train providers but to train teachers who would train other providers to step down and have a large pool of basic emergency care providers across the country”.

“We hope that this rollout that has started will continue with such intensity to provide the necessary human capacity that’ll be able to train and ultimately provide this course to deserving Nigerians who require it, particularly at the point of emergencies”, Prof. Ode stated.

“The training was structured to teach people how to attend to emergencies even in very resource-poor settings, taking into cognizance the equipment and facilities available in low and middle-income countries.”