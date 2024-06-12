Natural hair is beautiful and sparks up feelings of pride and confidence, especially when it’s thriving and meeting your expectations. One such expectation is a long hair length, allowing you to explore and manipulate your hair to your liking. I’ll show you ways to retain your hair length in the following steps:

1. Less manipulation

Styling your hair countless times a day or week and combing at every stage will cause you to lose more hair than necessary. You can style your hair in ways that keep constant manipulation in check.

2. Protective styles

If you love wearing protective hairstyles, a sure way to retain your natural hair length is to wear them and leave them on for a considerable period. However, leaving protective hairstyles on for an absurd period without caring for them could cause hair breakage and ruin the edges of your hair.

3. Using the right products

The right products here mean using products with healthy components in them and not harsh elements that are dangerous for the health of your hair.

4. Trimming the tips or split ends

Contrary to the assumption that trimming your hair doesn’t retain your natural hair length, it gives it room to breathe and grow as long as it should. Split ends make it hard to comb through your hair, and it endorses unnecessary hair loss. You can get your hair trimmed at least every three to four months.

5. Tucking in the ends of your natural hair

During harsh weather conditions, especially, you can retain your natural hair length by tucking in the ends of your hair to prevent breakage. How can you tuck in your hair? You could braid your hair altogether, you could tie your hair with ouchless bands (avoid rubber bands like a plague) and keep the ends out of sight, also, you could roll your hair with extensions.

6. Using the right tools and methods for hair care

Always take care of your scalp and ensure to use moisturisers. Also, if you have long/ short/ thick natural hair and use narrow-toothed combs or combs that are smaller than your hair’s volume, it might stifle its ability to retain hair length. The wrong method could also be combing your hair when it’s not moisturised or not rinsing off shampoo or other hair-cleaning agents from your hair after washing. Also, when you want to take out a style, it’s important to moisturise your hair and ensure it’s not dry. It’ll reduce the amount of hair loss and relieve pain.

7. Reduce heat styling

One of the easy ways out of dealing with the overwhelming features of natural hair is heat styling. However, you shouldn’t make it a frequent practice because constant heat is unhealthy for your hair and could stifle your goal of retaining your natural hair length.

What other ways do you know of to retain hair length? I’d love to hear from you.