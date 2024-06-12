Oyo State Government, through the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA) has reiterated its commitment to put to an end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030.

This, the government said will be achieved though collaborative efforts with development partners, and other stakeholders.

This was made known by the Chairman of OYSACA, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, during a meeting recently held at the agency’s conference room with partners and other relevant stakeholders across the State.

Dr. Adetunji said the government is focused on its targets aimed at ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

The Chairman implored the Stakeholders to work together with the Agency to prevent the spread of HIV in the State.

“We have to continue to ensure that we promote prevention, also work on detecting new cases and immediately put them on the treatment,” he said.

Dr. Gbola Adetunji stated that the meeting is aimed at developing strategic ways to sustain the momentum of controlling HIV and also the treatment coverages of the infected individuals in the State.

He noted that: “Very soon Oyo State alongside all the local partners will take complete control of HIV/AIDS programming in the State in which we are to deliberate on the way forward in this meeting”.

Adetunji admonished the Stakeholders to support the Agency with advice and experience sharing in order to avert the spread of the Virus in Oyo State.

While urging all to work as a team to stem the tide of HIV/AIDS in the State and also to ensure that the year 2030 target of ending HIV/AIDS epidemic becomes a reality, Dr. Adetunji pledged that he will try his best to ensure the Agency lives up to expectation.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Waheed Lanre Abass, hinted that the Agency is seriously working to assess HIV response in the State and set to align and harmonise support for the response.

Dr. Lanre Abass mentioned that at the end of the meeting, Technical Working groups (TWG) for HIV response in the State is to be set up among the participants and relevant stakeholders to guide and lead the State in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030.

“We are trying to align what we are really doing, now that we have different players, how we replicate what we do with or without external support and what we can improve upon in terms of coverage of this particular plan.” Abass said.

“We are going to kick start a process of setting up technical working groups and move forward from that,” he added.

The highlights of the Meeting were presentations of papers from the Line-Ministries and the Implementing Partners working in the State.

The meeting was attended by the Project Manager of OYSACA, Dr. Kayode Ogunkunle, representative of APIN Public Health Initiatives, Damien Foundation Belgium (DFB), NEPWHAN as well as ASHWAN and Community Based Organisations implementing HIV programs in the State.

Others are the Ministries of Health, Justice, Women Affairs, Education, Primary Health Care Board, Youth Agency and some other Line-Ministries.

