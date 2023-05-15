The premiere of ‘Last Man Standing’ – a biopic made in honour of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed-Tinubu – has been slated to hold in Abuja on Friday, May 26, days before his official inauguration.

According to the film’s producer and Ultimate Communications boss, Seun Oloketuyi, the biopic follows the life of Nigeria’s President-elect during his time as Governor of Lagos and is billed to premiere at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking about the premiere event, Oloketuyi stated that film lovers, entertainment industry stakeholders, politicians, government officials, and associates of the APC chieftain and president-elect will gather to watch the movie.

“After much deliberations, we have decided to hold the official premiere on Friday, May 26, the last weekend before Asiwaju resumes his duty as the pilot of Nigeria’s next chapter of political history.

“What we have had before was a private screening where Asiwaju’s close associates like former governor Bisi Akande, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and Governor Dapo Abiodun passed their comments on the film. Now, we are ready to unveil to the world what we have been able to do and we believe those who watch it with an open mind will find it both educating and entertaining, as any good film should be,” Oloketuyi said.

He continued, “I don’t believe there is a set time for any good thing to be revealed. We have not done an immoral film, neither is it based on lies. Last Man Standing is a fact-based biopic that will become material for historic reference and since it is ready, it is a good time to premiere it.”

It would be remembered that the principal actor on the project, Adedimeji Lateef in the role of Tinubu had said that playing the role was scary because Asiwaju Tinubu would watch the film and eventually pass comment. “This is somebody that is alive. Someone that can sit and watch you play him, and if you don’t get it right he will say so eventually. It was a lot of work,” he stated.

Directed by whiz director, Tunde Olaoye, ‘Last Man Standing’ stars others like Gbenga Adeyinka, Jide Kosoko, Madam Kofo, Shushu Abubakar, Segun Arinze, Sam Olatunji and many others.

