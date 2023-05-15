Oladele Nihi, Vice-President, West Africa of the Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), has commended Hilda Bassey, a 27-year-old from Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria, who broke the Guinness World Record for “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

In a statement from his Lokoja residence on Monday 15th May, the youth ambassador accentuated that Hilda’s impressive feat attests to the unwavering resilience of African youths who are breaking barriers without ample governmental backing.

“Hilda Bassey’s remarkable feat stands as a stellar example of the infinite potential and talent that resides within the African youth.

“It serves as an inspiration to the next generation, proving that through dedication, perseverance, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence, remarkable accomplishments can be achieved against all odds,” he stated.

The youth leader lauded Nigerian citizens and Hilda’s collaborators in the culinary display, over their demonstration of comradeship as well as invaluable assistance, which contributed towards Hilda’s triumph.

Nihi also gave kudos to the African entertainment sector, particularly the Nigerian music, fashion, and Nollywood industries for their trailblazing achievements.

He commented that they are all breaking records, making important advancements, challenging stereotypes and showcasing the resilience and resourcefulness that defines the African continent.

The ardent African youth leader also admonished African governments, institutions, and individuals to recognize and support the incredible potential that lies within the African youth.

“By investing in their education, providing access to resources and mentorship programs, and creating an enabling environment, we can unlock a wave of innovation and excellence that will propel our continent forward.

“Hilda Bassey’s achievement is proof of the power of the African youth, who continue to redefine what is possible, break records, and inspire future generations. Let us stand united in celebrating her accomplishment and working together to create a brighter future for the African youth,” Nihi said.

