6 things that make you gain belly fat

Body fat helps to maintain moderate body weight. However, the type of fat stored in your belly can influence your health. The two main types are:

visceral

subcutaneous

Visceral refers to fat surrounding the liver and other abdominal organs. Having high levels of visceral fat is associated with an increased risk for chronic diseases such as metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

On the other hand, subcutaneous is the layer of fat that sits directly under the skin. This type is less harmful to health and serves as a layer of protection for your organs as well as insulation to regulate body temperature.

That said, having a high amount of subcutaneous fat is linked with a higher amount of visceral fat, therefore increasing your risk of health problems. Focusing on a health-promoting lifestyle, which helps prevent excessive amounts of both types of fat, is important. According to Franziska Spritzler, these are some factors that can contribute to the development of excess belly fat.

1. Sugary foods and beverages

Many people consume more added sugar daily than they realise. Common foods in the diet that can be high in added sugar can include baked goods, pastries, breakfast cereals, prepackaged foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and other processed foods.

While all foods and drinks can be enjoyed in moderation, it’s best to limit sugar-sweetened food and beverages to special occasions. Instead, opt for water, unsweetened coffee/tea, and whole, minimally processed foods most often.

2. Alcohol

Alcohol can have both healthful and harmful effects. When consumed in moderate amounts, especially red wine, it is associated with a lower risk of heart disease.

However, high alcohol intake may lead to inflammation, liver disease, certain types of cancer, excess weight gain, and many other health problems.

3. Trans fats

Trans fats are among the unhealthiest fats. Trans fats are often used in baked products and packaged foods as a cheap yet effective replacement for butter, lard, and higher-cost items.

Artificial trans fats are strongly linked with poor heart health and may also lead to increased belly fat. Both the US and Canada have banned trans fats in commercial foods.





4. Sedentary lifestyle and physical inactivity

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the biggest risk factors for negative health events. It involves prolonged sitting throughout the day (watching TV, sitting at a work desk, long commutes, playing video games). A sedentary lifestyle and physical inactivity are associated with several health risks, including weight gain and increased abdominal fat.

5. Low protein diet

Consuming adequate dietary protein can support weight management. High protein diets may promote weight loss and prevent weight gain by increasing fullness since protein takes longer to digest compared to other macronutrients. Protein also supports muscle repair and growth, which contributes to a higher metabolism and more calories burned at rest.

6. Menopause

Gaining belly fat during menopause is extremely common. At puberty, the hormone estrogen signals the body to begin storing fat on the hips and thighs in preparation for a potential pregnancy. This subcutaneous fat isn’t harmful from a health standpoint.

Menopause officially occurs one year after a woman has her last menstrual period. Around this time, estrogen levels drop dramatically. Though menopause affects all women differently, in general, it tends to cause fat to be stored in the abdomen, rather than on the hips and thighs.

